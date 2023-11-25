Dijust Development LTD Takes Helm of European IT Services: Helping Clients Adopt New Technologies

Driving ambitious digital and IT enhancements to help clients make their businesses smarter.

Dijust Development LTD, a digital and technology services provider, is stealing the spotlight as Europe’s leading IT services provider. Offering various software development and digital marketing services, Dijust stands out in Cyprus’s dynamic tech landscape as the go-to for high-quality services for clients across industries and businesses of all sizes.

In an era of rapid digital evolution, technological disruptions have taken root in every industry. While some businesses have managed to pivot into the new landscape seamlessly, many others require a helping hand to adopt technologies that make their businesses smarter. With a commitment to shaping digital excellence for its clients and echoing success in the industry, Dijust Development LTD helps clients lay the groundwork for thriving in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

Dijust was founded in 2009 amid the global financial crisis. What started as a group of IT enthusiasts branching out to exercise their extensive experience in technology, finance, marketing, and sales has since grown into a full-scope technology provider in Cyprus. Proud to be part of Cyprus’s burgeoning tech ecosystem, Dijust has supported its customers to increase efficiency success and expand its global presence. With quality and innovation inherent to their approach, Dijust embraces a duty to drive clients forward by providing the coordinated effort, support, and forward-thinking mindset that gets things done in a timely manner.

“Being entrepreneurs ourselves, the first thing we do is make sure we fully understand the business problem you are trying to solve and the unique challenges your business faces. We do not just write lines of code but try to help you solve your underlying business problems, which eventually translates into better profits,” explains Andriy Zhurylo, founder of Dijust Development LTD.

“Let’s put it this way,” he continued, “when you ask for a website redesign, that’s not what your business needs. What you really need is to increase your sales conversion rate and average order value by a specific percentage, which should translate into a certain amount of extra profit. That’s what our P&L mindset is all about.”

For Dijust Development LTD, becoming a trusted and reliable IT partner that helps SMEs across the globe fully meet all their technology needs within a sole delivery organization wasn’t something they managed overnight. It is a goal that they have grown into through masterful navigation of the tech landscape and consistently setting new benchmarks with its range of services. Evolving from a small garage firm into a tech titan with over 200 employees, Dijust takes great pride in its outstanding portfolio that showcases an incredible journey of growth, adaptability, and transformation.

Dijust’s deep understanding of the technology landscape, combined with a focus on collaboration, communication, transparency, and innovation, has helped the company develop solutions for almost every tech problem. From custom software development to web and mobile app development, user acquisition, and business intelligence, the IT services provider offers all sorts of IT and digital transformation consulting to help clients succeed.

“Our success is rooted in the success of our clients. So, no matter what we do, we do it with one specific goal: contributing to the client’s business growth. We have worked with clients of all types and sizes, providing technology services and executing complex custom software development projects. We are proud of being part of amazing projects for clients across the globe, from CIS to the US and Latin America.”

In addition to exceeding client expectations, Dijust continues expanding its expertise within its space by forging lasting partnerships and sustainable relationships, a critical aspect that pushes the company to the forefront of technological advancements. Recognizing the role of new technologies in business success, Dijust strives not just to keep the pace in the industry but also to set the pace to help turn client challenges into opportunities for success.

In a world where having a reliable IT partner is increasingly essential, Dijust stands out as a symbol of European IT services excellence. With growing recognition and a unique position as an architect of the future, Dijust Development LTD is excited about the possibilities and opportunities.

