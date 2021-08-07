Dilys’ Collection Partners with Dog Rescue Action International to Launch Online Charity Campaign: ‘Honour Life, Pets for Life’

Helping humans in despair, with dogs in need of care. Hong Kong’s high jewellery designer raises awareness for abandoned pups and mental health conditions stemmed from COVID-19

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 7 August 2021 - The renowned Hong Kong jewellery house, Dilys' Collection, is delighted to announce their partnership with a local charity organisation - Dog Rescue Action International (DRAI). Together, they will be launching their first online charity campaign - Honour Life, Pets for Life , this summer to raise awareness for the welfare of abandoned dogs. The campaign will run from 7 August to 30 Sept 2021, where Dilys' Collection will donate 10% of revenue from each piece sold under their brand YOUNG BY DILYS' to the non-profit.









Today, the partnership has officially commenced with YOUNG BY DILYS' sponsoring DRAI's charity premier for Sandra Ng Kwan Yu's new film, "Zero to Hero", for a group of underprivileged children suffering from Angelman Syndrome. The film is based on a real-life story of So Wa-Wai, a Hong Kong athlete who's participated in five Paralympic Games and his mother's endless support on his path to success. According to Tang, "the purpose of this event is to give the children an opportunity to have an exciting afternoon in the K11 Art House Cinema, while reinforcing the message that one's humble beginnings does not set the tone for the rest of one's life."









"We have seen an increase in the number of dogs being abandoned during the pandemic as a result of their owners' relocation or other circumstances given the current economic environment. We have decided to collaborate with DRAI because they stand out from other animal rescue shelters. Not only do they strive to rehome abandoned pups, they also nurse the sick back to health and provide training for suitable dogs to become skilled Pet Therapists. Once they are trained, they can in turn offer emotional support to help comfort people in need" says Dilys Young, bespoke jewellery designer and founder of Dilys' Collection.

Before the pandemic struck, DRAI regularly worked with other organisations to host charity events, where they visit elderly homes, the physically impaired and patients with mental health conditions with their rehomed therapy dogs. "The COVID-19 pandemic has also caused cases of mental illnesses to spike, along with a surging demand for therapy dogs. I want to promote the belief that humans and canines should take care of each other," says the generous philanthropist and founder of DRAI, Whitney Tang, "thus completing our dog rescue lifecycle."

Play 'Your' Part in this Meaningful Charity Campaign

You are invited to take part in this charity campaign. Shop with YOUNG BY DILYS' online [LINK] or visit their showroom in Central for a bespoke jewellery experience. The brand's fine jewellery pieces are modern amulets and all handcrafted in-house. Their designs are mainly inspired by symbols that carry distinctly positive energies. Not only do they cater to humans but their Precious Collection is dedicated to your loyal furry friends too. As a small gesture of appreciation, shoppers will be awarded with a certificate to commemorate their contribution to this meaningful campaign, along with a reward of HK$200 store credit for their next purchase.









