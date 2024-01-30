Dino Rizzo, Founder of Servolution, Announces Recent Interview

Pastor Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran and the founder of Servolution, recently sat down for an exclusive interview with digital media company Psychreg to discuss transformation through outreach.

Pastor Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran and the founder of Servolution, is excited to announce a recent interview he held with Psychreg—an award-winning digital media company that provides information and resources on psychology, health, and wellness.

The interview provided insight into Dino Rizzo's focus on transformation through outreach—a topic he is deeply passionate about. Outreach and serving has been a major part of his career in ministry, from co-founding Healing Place Church with his wife DeLynn to serving as Executive Director of the Association of Related Churches (ARC) and starting the Servolution movement.

In the interview, Dino Rizzo explained why outreach has been such a massive part of his life and how it connected him to ministry in the first place. He wasn't raised in a church—rather, he came to church because of the outreach his first church did.

"That's why I love outreach, serving, and all things serving," Dino Rizzo said. "I still believe it works. I still believe that we should engage the community. We should make our communities better with the love of God and for the cause of Christ by being engaged with the community."

As he said in the interview, because he was saved through outreach, he feels as though it's now part of his job to help others see the light in similar ways.

Pastor Dino explained that he met his wife DeLynn while he was attending Bible school, and the two got involved in youth ministry. It was through that experience that he discovered his love for serving the poor and needy in the community.

After reading about the story of Mother Teresa and getting outside perspective, he decided to dedicate his life to serving the poor. That realization led Dino Rizzo and DeLynn to start Healing Place Church in 1992 in South Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The church, where he pastored for 20 years, can be considered he and his wife's calling.

In the interview with Psychreg, Dino Rizzo was asked to specify how he was able to so clearly identify his calling.

"It is very hard to be true to yourself," Dino Rizzo said. "It is extremely hard to get comfortable with your skin and who God made you. I love the idea of learning form others and gathering from others."

He added that it's important to understand that God created everyone, and that there are plenty of ways that people can reach this understanding.

Finally, Dino Rizzo discussed his experiences working with Church of the Highlands and the Association of Related Churches (ARC). He also provided information on how others can become involved with Church of the Highlands or ARC, with the central theme being transforming through outreach.

To read Dino Rizzo's complete interview with Psychreg, please visit psychreg.org.



About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo also founded Servolution.



In addition, Dino Rizzo is the Executive Director of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), where he oversees the planting of over 1,000 churches worldwide. He is also on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands and is the author of Serve Your City: How to Do It and Why It Matters.

