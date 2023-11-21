Dino Rizzo Recently Sat Down With Mark Pettus for ARC Church’s Unscripted

Dino Rizzo, the executive director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), sits down with Highlands College President Mark Pettus for the first episode of Season 3 of the UNSCRIPTED web series.

The two sat down for a talk at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, after 13,000 students gathered at the Motion Conference. The pair discussed a wide range of topics that focused on reaching the next generation with the message of Jesus.

One of the biggest obstacles of student ministries is that it’s a “long game,” as Dino Rizzo describes. There are many challenges that members of the younger generations face, which necessitates a change in the way that student ministries operate.

Mark Pettus explains that students today seek authentic relationships more than anything. As he says in the UNSCRIPTED episode:

“Students are more connected, yet disconnected than ever before. … I love LEDs and all the bells and whistles, but the greatest evangelistic tool you have right now is real relationships.”

During the conversation with Dino Rizzo, Mark Pettus expresses how important it is that student ministries focus on small groups. Doing that at Highlands College and local ministries has led to much more growth than any other event or service.

In this UNSCRIPTED episode, Dino Rizzo and Mark Pettus also talk about the role of technology and how important real connections are for students, how church leaders can tailor preaching and experiences to different age groups, why so many churches are missing the 19-26 age group, how to develop leaders and help students discover their calling and much more.

Throughout the UNSCRIPTED web series, Dino Rizzo visits amazing church pastors and leaders throughout the world for sit-down conversations.

UNSCRIPTED is a series of discussions about topics such as relationships, leadership, struggles, and church planting. The episodes are completely candid conversations between Dino Rizzo and his guests.

The first two series of UNSCRIPTED were wildly successful, so ARC (Association of Related Churches) launched a third season so they could meet with even more impactful leaders and pastors.

The web series helps to expand the overall mission of ARC, led by Dino Rizzo, to support independent churches around the country in their aims to spread the word of Jesus.

ARC provides the financial and training support that these new church planters need to not only survive but thrive.

To watch the first episode of the third season of the UNSCRIPTED series featuring Dino Rizzo and Mark Pettus, visit ARC’s YouTube page.

About Pastor Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a seasoned pastor with 35 years of ministry experience, co-founded Healing Place Church in 1993 with his wife, DeLynn, and served for over two decades as senior pastor. A strong believer in inspiring others to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded the organization “Servolution.” He’s co-founder and Executive Director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), overseeing 1000+ church plants worldwide while also serving on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.

