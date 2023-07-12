Dino Rizzo Reveals Insights on the Power of Serving in Recent Vizaca Interview

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, author of 'Serve Your City' and founder of Servolution, is excited to announce that he sat down for a recent interview with Vizaca.

—

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran who authored the book "Serve Your City" and founded Servolution, is excited to announce that he was interviewed recently about Serve Day for an upcoming story in Vizaca. This story is pertinent and timely, as Serve Day is upcoming on July 15.

In the interview with Vizaca, Dino Rizzo shared his insight into how he's seen churches grow and evolve in terms of their approach to serving the community. He said that recently, so many great churches that have launched understand the value of loving their city and serving the community in which they're located.

Dino Rizzo, who co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife DyLynn in Louisiana in 1993, recounted for the interview how important serving was to them when they launched.

"When we first started a church, we just didn't have a lot to offer, but the one thing we could do is we could love people," said Dino Rizzo, who also serves as the executive director of ARC (Association of Related Churches). "We saw God move in great ways to Servolution here in Birmingham with Serve Day."

As he explained, Serve Day provides churches across the globe with the opportunity to share the love of God by serving their local communities through simple and practical acts of kindness. By signing up to participate in Serve Day, churches get access to a dedicated online platform where they can spread the word about their particular acts of service, coordinate sign-ups and more.

During the interview with Vizaca, Dino Rizzo talked about churches that might still be on the fence about participating in Serve Day. He said that even a small church or group can make a major difference.

He explained further about serving:

"I think it's in the heart of everybody, and it will make a difference. You just want to help somebody. God's been so good to you, what Jesus has done."

Dino Rizzo also discussed with Vizaca why people should participate in Serve Day. He says that every day, there's sad news and stories told, and people often think, "It shouldn't be that way." So, he explains:

"What a generous church participating in Serve Day does is say, 'Okay, well, if it shouldn't be that way, then we should do something about it. What should we do for something that shouldn't be that way?'"

Vizaca is a website that serves as a resource for readers all over the world, providing them with fresh ideas, innovative solutions and inspiration to support their entrepreneurial journeys. The site provides plenty of content that includes interviews with entrepreneurs such as Dino Rizzo to give others insight into what might make them successful.

Dino Rizzo's interview with Vizaca is available online at their website, vizaca.com.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded Servolution and authored "Serve Your City." Rizzo serves as the Executive Director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), which has planted more than 1000 churches worldwide, and is on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.

Contact Info:

Name: Dino Rizzo

Email: Send Email

Organization: Mercury News Media

Website: https://www.mercurynewsmedia.com/



Release ID: 89102097

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.