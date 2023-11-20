Direct Curtain Embracing Technology to Transform Customer Experience

Direct Curtain in Singapore has embraced technology by building a web catalog, an online calculator, and a chatbot integrated with Whatsapp to provide customers with instant estimates and enhance efficiency.

Direct Curtain , a boutique curtains and blinds shop in Singapore, is revolutionizing the industry by embracing technology to enhance the customer experience. In an effort to streamline the sales process and provide customers with instant estimates, Direct Curtain has developed and launched a user-friendly web catalog and online calculator.







Gone are the days of dealing with pushy salesmen. With Direct Curtain's online calculator, customers can receive an indicative estimate in a matter of seconds, without the need to speak to a human. This innovative feature is available 24/7 and has made Direct Curtain the first and only curtains and blinds shop in Singapore to offer such a service.

Here is a verified review by YY via Google: “Looking for blinds for my new BTO flat and chanced upon Direct Curtains while researching....the website just so happen to have a rough quotation as you select the blinds and dimensions that you require - allowing us to get a quick sensing of the price range without even contacting them...”

Not only does this digital solution provide customers with convenience and transparency, but it also reduces the workload of the human staff, allowing them to focus on serving customers in a more personalized manner. Direct Curtain is committed to enhancing the customer journey and ensuring that their needs are met efficiently.

In addition to the online calculator, Direct Curtain has implemented a simple chatbot integrated with Whatsapp to address frequently asked questions, further increasing the productivity of their human agents. This proactive approach to customer service ensures that customers' queries are addressed promptly and accurately.

Direct Curtain is taking their commitment to digital transformation even further with plans to automate their backend operations. By digitizing and automating repetitive paperwork and administrative tasks, the company aims to streamline their processes, increase efficiency, and ultimately devote more time and resources to serving their valued customers. By eliminating busywork, Direct Curtain has increase their capacity to create new product lines. An example is the increasingly popular Zip Track Blinds .

"We understand that customer satisfaction and convenience are of utmost importance in today's fast-paced world," says Joy, a representative from Direct Curtain . "With our web catalog, online calculator, and chatbot, we are able to provide customers with instant estimates and quick responses to their inquiries. Our commitment to embracing technology is aimed at ensuring our customers have a seamless and enjoyable experience when shopping for curtains and blinds in Singapore."

To learn more about Direct Curtain and experience their innovative digital solutions, please visit their website at https://directcurtain.com .

About Us: Direct Curtain is a boutique curtains and blinds shop in Singapore, dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. With a commitment to embracing technology, Direct Curtain aims to enhance the customer experience by offering innovative digital solutions.

