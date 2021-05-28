DirectAsia Extends One Month Free Insurance to all Drivers and Riders in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach - 28 May 2021 – Due the recent spike in local COVID-19 incidents, the Singapore government has implemented additional restrictions along with the shift to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) to reduce risks of community transmissions. With measures such as limitations to social gatherings and interactions, no dine-in allowed in restaurants and food centres, default work-from-home (WFH) arrangement and full home-based learning (HBL) for all schools, it is clear that life in Singapore has yet to revert to normal. All these have rapidly affected our day to day life in many unprecedented ways.

As an insurer, DirectAsia understands that this is a trying period that can lead to emotional, psychological and financial distress for many. Thus, the leading insurer hopes to provide some relief for Singaporeans in this time of need. With the aim to ease Singaporean's financial burden, DirectAsia has stepped in with one month of complimentary car and motorcycle insurance coverage to individuals who signed up for an insurance policy with them from now till 14 June 2021. This promotion is applicable to all annual car or motorcycle insurance policies holders (except SOS policies) who are residents of Singapore and for vehicles that are currently not insured by DirectAsia in the last 12 months. To enjoy the free coverage, simply quote "CAR1MONTH" for car insurance policies and "MC1MONTH" for motorcycle policies when signing up.

Interested individuals can check out the promotional mechanics on DirectAsia's official website or get in touch with the team via their hotline at +65 6665 5555. Full terms and conditions can also be found on their promotion page.

Standing Shoulder-to-Shoulder With All Singaporeans

Placing its customer and the community at the core of everything they do, DirectAsia believes that in this time of crisis, there is a need for them to ramp up its efforts and provide additional relief measures to individuals in Singapore who are greatly impacted by the economic slowdown.

Apart from rolling out the one-month free insurance coverage for all drivers and riders in Singapore, DirectAsia also seeks to deliver unrivalled value to vehicle owners through their tailored, transparent and no-frills insurance policies.

About DirectAsia Singapore

DirectAsia, a subsidiary of the Hiscox Group , was launched in Singapore in 2010 with a goal of changing the face of insurance in Asia. The industry leader places its customers at the forefront and seeks to make insurance less complex by offering quick, convenient and transparent online insurance policies that are jargon-free. For more information, please visit: https://www.directasia.com/ .





