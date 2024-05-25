Directo Tech Inc. is a premier helping travelers find the best hotels with ease and confidence. The company is famed for its comprehensive travel guides and an innovative online booking browser extension “Directo”.

—

Directo Tech Inc., a premier US travel-tech company is behind one of the most popular contemporary travel trends, as its namesake chrome extension software has already helped numerous travelers find affordable hosts around the world.

Their Chrome extension went viral thanks to an Instagram post uploaded by a Spanish influencer with a follower base counting over 1 million users. An avalanche of likes, comments, and shares followed, bringing Directo all over Europe.

From Italy to Portugal and beyond, other travel and finance influences have shared videos highlighting money-saving strategies using Directo. Given that this web extension is available worldwide, it is only a matter of time before it reaches the United States.

With over 10 million views on videos showcasing this travel trick, Directo’s popularity continues to grow, helping users utilize practical solutions to look for affordable rentals without wasting time or energy.

Aptly named “Directo”, this software searches for the direct websites of accommodations and compares direct offers made by relevant companies. This eliminates the “middleman” – online booking platforms and apps that typically take a provision, and brings travelers directly to the main pages of hosts in the accommodation industry.

“We’ve seen firsthand how frustrating it can be to book a hotel or vacation rental. That’s why we decided to create a Chrome extension that lets you access direct links to book your stay with just a few clicks.” The firm’s spokesperson said. “We’re proud to have the support of industry veterans who share our vision of disrupting the travel booking space, and we’re backed by a team of professionals who know what it takes to succeed in this industry.”

Directo Chrome extension is available from the Chrome Web Store. Once downloaded, it seamlessly integrates into the user’s browsing experience. When a user searches for accommodation on popular third-party travel sites, Directo automatically identifies links to the direct websites of accommodations, marking them with a yellow “D”. This badge indicates that a more affordable deal can be found without the commissions associated with booking platforms.

Directo’s spokesperson underscored that the main benefit of using this web extension software lies in the flexibility to negotiate better terms and conditions with hotels and sites offering accommodation rental services.

With Directo, hundreds of thousands of satisfied users have reported saving up to 25% in total accommodation costs by downloading this free web extension. Directo is available for free download in the Google Chrome Store and works passively in the background while users browse the web.

Many travelers have dubbed Directo the “ultimate trick” to keeping a travel budget healthy. As the main talking point on countless journey-inspired social media pages, this software keeps traveling the continents as an inseparable ally of thousands of excursionists, tourists, and sightseers.

More information about Directo Tech, Inc. and Directo Chrome Extension is available on the company’s official website.

