Disaster Survival Kit | 3-Month Emergency Water Filtration/Meal Supplies Launch

These recently launched preparedness kits include survival tools, non-perishables, and water storage and filtration as an all-in-one survival solution. They are perfect to keep on standby in high-risk areas so that, in the event of a large-scale weather disaster, all the necessary survival supplies will be ready and in one location.

To learn more, visit https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5889610.c918bc

These new kits have been released as part of Patriot Supply’s mission to provide survival tools to concerned citizens all over the US. With existential threats such as floods, tornadoes, and wildfires becoming increasingly common every year, they want to ensure that people can access the materials they need to stay safe.

Surveys show that over half of Americans have little to no emergency preparedness plans, many of whom live in high-risk areas such as “Tornado Alley” and coastal areas that are susceptible to offshore weather events. Compared to other common fears, natural disasters ranked highest among those surveyed, with over 50% concerned that a disaster could impact them in the next 5 years.

“My Patriot Supply” is proud to offer nonperishable meal kits that are of the highest quality and which store easily. These kits can provide up to 3 months of food for a family of four, with options such as meal canisters which can store nearly 500 servings each, and MREs, sold in bulk at a discount. For more on this, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLvFnIbT8m4

The online store also offers solar lighting kits which can be repurposed as cooking implements, high-output flashlights, and 100-hour candles to keep the home lit even when the power is out. They also carry water purification and fire-starting tool kits to ensure that all basic needs are met until normality is restored.

Their products are all produced domestically and come highly recommended by survival experts, with nearly all products in their shop garnering 5-star reviews. They also offer free domestic shipping on orders over $99, meaning that more people than ever can now get access to high-quality emergency supplies.

A company spokesperson said, “When an emergency, epidemic, or natural disaster strikes, MPS receives a rush of orders clearing our three large warehouses and slowing the ability to ship food quickly. Don’t wait for empty shelves, order now to be queued up for lightning-fast delivery.”

To find out more, visit https://vimeo.com/697246170

