Discover the Benefits of AJU cosmetic’s Natural Solutions

—

Founded in 2008, AJU cosmetic is a specialized cosmetic company that researches and produces quality products with a strong belief that healthy skin is beautiful skin for 15 years.

In 2021, the company relocated to the new manufacturing facilities based on the Quality Control Standards (CGMP_ Cosmetic Good Manufacturing Practice), and the following year, they got certified by CGMP which proves that we provide the most reliable quality, strictly managed by the quality control system.

Therefore, AJU has become a leading company in the environment and quality with certification of CGMP, ISO9001, ISO14001, and ISO22716.

The company’s experienced R&D Center develops high-quality products through in-depth research on skin based on the development of trendy, differentiated products and raw materials.

AJU cosmetic export to more than 20 countries worldwide, including the United States, Vietnam, Thailand and provide the required documents for exportation.

The facilities are capable of 3.O.M Solution (ODM/OEM/OBM); R&D, design, and manufacturing/production processes that meet the customer’s request, and combine unique technologies and know-how to help enter the market.

The service system, called TOTAL solutions for product planning, development, design, manufacturing and production, quality control, shipping, and branding with striving to meet customers’ satisfaction and needs.

AJU cosmetic co., Ltd. has five main technical strengths: highly functional cosmetic products, high-performance skin care products, color cosmetics of specialized manufacturing methods, anti-hair loss products certification, body care products with tube production of 2 million, color cosmetic 1 million production, and multi-filler 2 million units per month.

By providing products and services in with the rapidly changing trend, AJU cosmetic is running as a leader in the cosmetics industry and considering the characteristics of subsidiary materials and is capable of shipping products from the date of warehousing as soon as possible.

For inquiries about our products and OEM/ODM service, please contact below.

Contact Info:

Name: AJU cosmetic

Email: Send Email

Organization: AJU cosmetic

Phone: +82-32-433-1260

Website: https://www.ajucos.com



