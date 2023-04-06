Discover the Benefits of All-Natural, Sustainable Home Goods with Pure Wool Dryer Ball

Wooly Heroes celebrates the success of their laundry lineup with even more adorable, affordable faces.

Over the last several years, the popularity of wool dryer balls has exploded, providing consumers with a wealth of options at various price points. Wooly Heroes is one such leading seller of non-toxic linens and laundry accessories, quickly standing apart for its high-quality wool balls featuring hand-stitched animal faces.



The US-based company established dominance in this market ahead of the boom and is now offering consumers discounts on their cast of cuddly characters.



Wooly Heroes wool dryer balls are made from sustainably-sourced and ethically-acquired 100% New Zealand wool. The decision to select the finest fibers from a single source allays consumer concerns about low-quality “leftovers” purchased in bulk from various locations around the globe.



Also at the forefront of the brand’s success is its commitment to fair pay and ethical working conditions in Nepal, where the product is assembled. The success of such initiatives shines through in the final product as each animal face is hand-applied onto each felted wool ball.



While the aesthetics of the Wooly Heroes brand proves to be a big draw, it’s the efficacy and safety of the product that creates repeat buyers. A 2022 survey conducted by The Lake Research Partners examined how more than 1,200 registered voters felt about chemicals and chemical regulations. The results state that 92% of respondents felt the government should do more to prove everyday products are safe before they hit shelves.



Therefore, manufacturers are focused on creating laundry supplies that not only work as intended to clean and dry fabrics but are non-irritating and do not raise customer concerns over chemical ingredients, including fragrance. It is a balance that Wooly Heroes appears to have achieved early on.



“I am allergic to dryer sheets, regular laundry detergent, soap...basically anything [commercially] manufactured with chemicals,” explains one reviewer. “I saw these adorable little gems and had to order them. They are well made, cute, and they work very well. I feel like they will last a really long time and I love how they help my clothes, blankets, etc. come out fluffy and wrinkle-free.”



Wooly Heroes wool dryer balls are added to laundry during the drying phase as a substitute for liquid softeners and dryer sheets. The wool balls create air pockets during the cycle, fluffing fabrics to eliminate wrinkles, static, and lint. Unlike other softeners, they do not contribute to fiber-destroying buildup on clothing, extending the life of the average wardrobe. They’re 100% natural, non-toxic, chemical-free, and fragrance-free.



“The focus on sustainability does not just extend to the longevity of the wool dryer balls themselves,” states the brand, whose dryer balls are advertised to last 1,000 loads. “Solutions such as wool dryer balls help reduce the amount of pollutants introduced to the water supply via traditional store-bought fabric softeners.”



“Wooly Heroes can also extend the life of goods the customer has already purchased, such as sheets, towels, and clothing, so no one is discarding and replacing these items as frequently. This helps reduce the carbon footprint overall.”



To try a discounted set of six Wooly Heroes dryer balls in the Penguin & Friends design, visit the Amazon product page.

