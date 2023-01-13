Discover the Best Selection and Deals on RVs, Boats, and Wave runners at Southaven RV and Marine's 2023 Indoor Show

Southaven RV and Marine is hosting the 2023 Indoor RV and Boat Show, offering deals on RVs, boats, and Wave runners. Attendees can enjoy up to 40% off on new 2022 models and Spin the Wheel rebates to save up to $5,000.

—

Southaven RV and Marine is excited to announce the 2023 Indoor RV and Boat Show from January 26th to February 19th, 2023. This is the perfect opportunity for anyone in the market for a new RV, boat, or wave runner to discover the best selection, deals, and financing options available.

With over 15 manufacturer brands on display and a 130,000-square-foot indoor facility, the RV and Boat Show is the most comfortable and convenient way to shop for all your camping and boating needs. Attendees can take advantage of unique show offers such as saving up to 40% off on new 2022 models, up to $5,000 in finance rebates, Spin the Wheel rebates of up to $5,000, and hundreds of new 2023 models in stock. Additionally, their agents are specialized in getting customers the best financing and payment plans possible.

"We are especially excited about this particular show," says Mark Hixson, CEO and co-owner of Southaven RV and Marine. "This will be the best show since before the pandemic with the most inventory and incentives we've seen in a long time."

Their dealership takes all necessary precautions to ensure that the indoor shopping experience is safe and enjoyable. Admission to the show is free, and parking is also free and plentiful. A parent must accompany children at all times, but safe, fun zones will be available for coloring and fun.

“We also want to remind our customers that we now have a full-service paint and body shop available on-site. For those who prefer a contactless shopping experience, we have an online showroom with texting and live chat features.” Mark added.

At Southaven RV and Marine, the company takes pride in its professional and courteous consultants. Upon arrival, customers will be greeted by friendly, certified, and well-trained RV and boat experts who will give them plenty of freedom and ensure that all your concerns and questions are fully answered.

Southaven RV and Marine is conveniently located just outside of Memphis TN, and across from the Tanger Outlet Mall. For those flying in, they will be happy to pick up customers from Memphis International Airport.

Southaven RV and Marine is the place to fulfill all RV and boating needs while creating memories that will last a lifetime.

About Southaven RV and Marine

Southaven RV and Marine is a family-owned dealership located at 5485 Pepper Chase Drive Southaven, MS 38671, just outside of Memphis TN. It is America's largest indoor RV and marine showroom. Offering an extensive selection of RVs and boats, the dealership is known for its exceptional customer service, having recently received the coveted National Customer Service Award in its industry. With over 400 units in stock, the dealership aims to provide a comfortable and convenient shopping experience for all your camping and boating needs.

