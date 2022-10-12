Discover the Importance of Lifelong Learning and In-Demand Skills for Future Workplaces: National University of Singapore Postgraduate by Coursework Fair (NUS PGCF) 2022

Are you curious about the top in-demand skills for future economies? Revisit topics of focus at last week’s NUS PGCF 2022 on how gaining new knowledge and abilities may help you thrive in the future economies. SINGAPORE -





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 October 2022 - As workplace and transformation of our industry accelerate rapidly, it is possible to get swept up in the tide of change. Especially for individuals struggling to deal with uncertainties of the future at work, it is time to consider learning and improving a variety of in-demand knowledge and skills to attract potential hires for businesses. It is crucial to close the knowledge and skills gap in order to maintain employability and avoid being outpaced by change.In an effort to give postgraduates the confidence they require as they transit to future workplaces, NUS recently organised the NUS Postgraduate by Coursework Fair 2022 (NUS PGCF 2022). The event concluded successfully on October 5after a two-day run, which received close to 5,000 registrations and overall positive feedback from the attendees. Themed "Become a Master of the Future Economies," the session educated attendees on forthcoming technological developments and strategies for standing out in the workplace. Attendees learned how to prepare themselves and discover how to not only survive but also prosper in future economies such as the digital economy, green economy, care economy, and Industry 4.0 economy. In order to benefit more individuals and accommodate those who were unable to attend the event, NUS is keeping the event portal open until October 31 2022.Those who were unable to attend the event may still register and enter the event portal to view recorded sessions. One event highlight is Masterclasses given by renowned NUS faculty members who are thought leaders in their fields. These Masterclasses were intended to prepare attendees for future economies and economic transformations brought on by important growth areas. The masterclasses cover a wide range of trending subjects, such as the Internet of Things, Industry 4.0, and Maritime Technology. These Masterclasses are specially designed to help registrants become more knowledgeable about the latest industry trends, navigate through them, and even nurture them to be open to learning new things to Keep pace with the changes.One prominent speaker is Dr Li Haobin, a Senior Lecturer from the College of Design and Engineering and Academic Director of the Master of Science (Maritime Technology and Management) Programme. He stated that the purpose of the Masterclass Session is to encourage more talent to do useful and significant research in order to shape the future of the industry, as well as to train a higher-quality workforce to face emerging challenges in the marine industry. Another speaker is Dr Prahlad Vadakkepat, Professor with the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the College of Design and Engineering. His Industry 4.0 seminar seeks to provide information on how people and organizations may stay competitive in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) by embracing change and utilising the most recent technological advancements.In addition, registrants are able to explore the large-scale exhibition with virtual booths showcasing a range of NUS colleges, schools, faculties and institutes as well as its Master's Degree by Coursework programmes.There are also playback recordings of information sessions led by faculty members and professionals from a variety of Master's Degree by Coursework programmes, including Computing, Science, Supply Chain Management, Energy Systems, Business Analytics, and the Arts. The speakers shared insights into specific Master's Degree by Coursework programmes and answered real-time questions from the audience. By expanding on their areas of expertise and explaining how a growth mindset and a practice of lifelong learning may help them differentiate themselves from the competition, registrants are able to learn how to maintain their adaptability in a rapidly changing environment.Now is the time to start learning which knowledge and skills will be most useful in the workplace of the future. Until 31 October, you can still experience all of the exclusive offerings from the NUS PGCF 2022, including the virtual booth exhibition and recorded sessions of the masterclasses and information sessions. Register here at https://www.gevme.com/nuspgcf2022/ .