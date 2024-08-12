Discover New Clinical Data and Novel Developments at the 20th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society

—

The Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS) is pleased to invite anyone involved or interested in oligonucleotide therapeutics to the 20th Annual Oligo Meeting, which will be held October 6-9, 2024, at the Centre Mont-Royal in Montreal, Canada.

The meeting has been intentionally designed to foster the development of ground-breaking new ideas and provide an unparalleled opportunity for cross-disciplinary exchange among students, post-docs, and leading experts in industry and academia, as well as health authorities and patient advocates.

Delegates enjoy lively discussions and many opportunities to connect during networking events and social functions. Sessions feature an incredible lineup of speakers and topics, filled with opportunities to gain in-depth knowledge and learn about the latest developments in various oligonucleotide-based disciplines.

This year’s Keynote Speaker, Dr. Annemieke Aartsma-Rus, PhD, of Leiden University Medical Center, has published over 250 peer-reviewed papers, 11 book chapters, and 15 patents. She has received numerous awards for her work on Duchenne muscular dystrophy and in educating patients. As she is known for her ability to present science in a clear and understandable way, attendees will enjoy learning from Dr. Aartsma-Rus during her presentation, “From rare to extremely rare: Applying lessons learned from Duchenne muscular dystrophy antisense oligonucleotide mediated exon skipping to developing individualized treatment.”

OTS is privileged to present the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award to John Maraganore, PhD at the annual meeting. As the founding CEO and Director of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from 2002-2021, he built and led the company from early platform research on RNA interference through global approval and commercialization of the first four RNAi therapeutic medicines.

Dr. Maraganore serves on the Boards of numerous companies and is the principal of JMM Innovation, LLC, where he serves as a strategic advisor to innovative biotechnology companies and provides mentorship of CEOs in their mission to advance science and innovation for patients.

Register and view details about the annual meeting, agenda, speakers, and prices at 2024oligomeeting.com. Discounted early registration rates apply through September 6, 2024. In-person registration will close at 750 delegates and limited spots remain, so those wishing to attend in person should register soon to secure a seat. Those who are unable to attend in person are invited to join virtually.

About the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS):

OTS is an open, non-profit forum that exists to bring together expertise from a broad range of disciplines to foster research and development of oligonucleotide therapeutics to bring the field to its full therapeutic potential.

The unswerving determination and commitment of OTS members and all those in the field have resulted in incredible advances in this class of medications. Many oligonucleotide therapeutics have received approval from regulatory agencies worldwide, and hundreds more are in development. Their versatility allows them the potential to provide individualized treatments for people with ultra-rare, fatal diseases, vaccines for global pandemics, solutions for genetic diseases, and even target common conditions such as hypertension, cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease.



