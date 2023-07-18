Discover the Power of Radical Self-Love with "Worthy" - JMB Living's Transformative Journal

Live on Kickstarter, Worthy by JMB Living is a 3-month undated journal full of thought-provoking prompts and guided exercises.

Worthy, the all-new radical self-love journal from JMB Living, is live on Kickstarter and a breakout crowdfunding success story having nearly doubled their initial raise goal in under 72 hours.

With an increasing emphasis on mental health and personal well-being, "Worthy" offers a transformative experience that combines the power of journaling with the principles of radical self-love. Introduced by JMB Living, a leading advocate for mental health and personal growth, the Worthy journal is set to revolutionize the way people perceive and embrace themselves.

“We want to help people know that they are Worthy enough to accept and create the love they deserve, that they are Worthy of love that cultivates them and their dreams, love that helps them grow and fall in love with their authentic selves,” says founder and CEO Julie Barlow on the inspiration behind the project. “We created Worthy to break generational patterns and help people free themselves from harmful expectations that were never truly attainable in the first place—to help young moms do differently for their own children; to help teens escape self-harm and eating disorders in response to body checking and the glorification of thinness on TikTok and the rest of the internet; to help Gen X and older heal from their own unrecognized negative thought patterns and harmful internal beliefs.”

Inspired by the belief that everyone deserves to feel worthy and loved, Worthy is more than just a blank journal— it is a guided tool that encourages individuals to explore their deepest emotions, confront their insecurities, and cultivate a positive relationship with themselves. Through a series of prompts, exercises, and affirmations, the journal prompts users to reflect on their strengths and areas for growth, ultimately fostering a sense of self-compassion and a radical self-love so that individuals can come to know that they are worthy of everything they desire. It includes themed weekly journaling pages, thoughtfully curated exercises and activities that challenge one's inner critic to promote healing and pages to help individuals exercise their creativity and sense of play including coloring pages, vision boards and more.

“Unlike other self-care or self-love journals, Worthy isn’t just a collection of lined pages with intermittent reminders to drink more water, do a face mask or write yourself a love letter. Worthy is coming from a reputable brand whose journals create change in the lives of thousands of JMB Living Journal owners, and, now, we’re widening the scale,” adds Barlow.

About JMB Living

JMB Living is an all-female run small business on a mission to uplift and empower all on journeys to find more joy and balance by integrating mindfulness into their busy lives. Founded in 2020, JMB Living provides tools, resources, and support for everyone looking to create peace, growth and wellness in times where it can be hard to find through a guided journaling experience with an emphasis on inclusivity, accessibility and community.

