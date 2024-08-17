Discover the Ultimate Quick Fix for Your Toast Cravings: Swee Heng Group Unveils Exciting New Toast & Roll Concept

Swee Heng Bakery, a home-grown giant in Singapore’s bakery scene, proudly announces the launch of its latest specialty concept brand, Toast & Roll. This concept store, specialising in toast breads and roll cakes, represents the sixth innovative venture by the renowned Swee Heng Group!

Swee Heng Bakery, a home-grown giant in Singapore’s bakery scene, proudly announces the launch of its latest specialty concept brand, Toast & Roll. This concept store, specialising in toast breads and roll cakes, represents the sixth innovative venture by the renowned Swee Heng Group, further showcasing their commitment to bakery excellence.







At the brand-new Toast & Roll, customers can indulge in a diverse selection of both sweet and savoury treats. Each bite is crafted to be a symphony of textures—soft, crispy, and chewy—promising a delightful experience for the taste buds. Whether you are in a rush or looking to savour a moment of delicious toasts or rolls, Toast & Roll is your go-to destination.

Branding Innovation and Product Flavors:

Executive Director Eric Ng's extensive travels have significantly influenced Swee Heng Bakery's innovative creations. By observing global trends in baked goods, Eric conceived the idea for a Toast & Roll specialty store, blending his inspirations with local flavours to create unique offerings that resonate with Singaporean tastes.



Key Highlights of Toast & Roll:

High-quality Imported and Local Ingredients: Dedicated to using only the finest ingredients, both imported and locally sourced. All products are halal-certified, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their delicious creations.

Japanese Flour: Renowned for its superior quality and fine texture.

Renowned for its superior quality and fine texture. New Zealand and French Butter: Imparting rich and creamy flavours.

Imparting rich and creamy flavours. 100% Pure Taiwanese Pumpkin, Purple Sweet Potato, and Red Bean: Adding natural sweetness and unique taste profiles.

Adding natural sweetness and unique taste profiles. Locally Produced Chicken Ham and Chicken Vienna: Ensuring freshness and quality.

Diverse Menu: Toast & Roll offers an assortment of over 50 delightful and flavourful bakes to satisfy every taste bud!



Enjoy local favourites like Pandan Kaya w Peanut Butter Toast, a delightful fusion of sweet, aromatic pandan kaya jam, and creamy peanut butter spread made with premium New Zealand Anchor butter, creating a perfect balance of flavours and textures. Experience the unique combination of our Salted Egg & Yam w Mochi, a unique combination of savoury salted egg yolk, sweet yam, and chewy mochi.



Some of Toast & Roll’s Signature Creations:



1. Cutie Cat and Happy Bunny Toast

2. Cream Cheese Walnut Macaroon

3. XL Tang Zhong Raisin Toast

4. Hokkaido Butter Chiffon Cake

“We’re thrilled to bring Toast & Roll Bakery to a new neighbourhood and share our love for baking with more people, while staying true to our commitment to quality and accessibility,” shared Eric Ng, Executive Director of Swee Heng Bakery Pte Ltd.

About Swee Heng Group:

Founded in 1989, Swee Heng has transformed from a single bakery into a key player in Singapore’s food industry. Today, the brand has over 70 outlets located across Singapore and is a trusted halal choice brand in Singapore's bakery industry.

With the introduction of Toast & Roll, a new addition to the halal option with an application underway, Swee Heng continues to elevate the bakery experience, offering new and exciting options for everyone to enjoy with family, friends, and colleagues.

For more information, visit Toast & Rolls’ official social media channels at:

IG: toast_rollsg

FB: Toast & Roll





Address: Jurong Point Shopping Centre (Jurong Point 1) #JP1B1-02 Singapore 648886

(In between Famous Amos and Crave outlet)

Opening hours: 10am - 10pm daily





Contact Info:

Name: Stanley Kan

Email: Send Email

Organization: Swee Heng Group

Website: https://www.sweehengbakery.sg/



