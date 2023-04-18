The Discrimination Disruptor: Chiquita Hall-Jackson Reshaping the Future of Work With a Call to Blow The Whistle on Toxic Workplace Culture

A bold vision for workplace equality, Blow The Whistle Law plans to open 10 workers' rights clinics nationwide. The charge for a discrimination and harassment-free workplace champions diversity and inclusion for a fair and equitable future for all workers.

—

Blow The Whistle Law, a beacon of social justice advocacy, has unveiled a bold commitment in recognition of Workplace Conflict Awareness Month to open 10 workers’ rights clinics at law schools nationwide by 2033 that will provide insight into workers’ legal rights and educational resources to identify and combat workplace injustice.

Setting the standard for transformative action in workplace discrimination, Blow The Whistle Law aims to promote diversity and ensure that individuals with the right skill sets are placed in positions to take a stand against workplace inequity and disrupt wrongdoing. According to a recent survey, over 70% of employees who witness wrongdoing in the workplace do not report it due to fear of retaliation. Known as the “Discrimination Disrupter,” the ambitious brand is a champion for the silenced voices of individuals facing workplace injustice and harassment.

“Every worker has the right to fair and equitable treatment, free of discrimination, harassment, or any form of bias based on characteristics such as race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, age, or genetic information,” says Blow The Whistle Law Founder Chiquita Hall-Jackson. “Despite this fundamental principle, every day countless workers find themselves at the mercy of toxic work environments that threaten their mental health, personal lives and financial security.”

Spearheaded by Licensed Attorney and Adjunct Law Professor Chiquita Hall-Jackson, the Chicago-bred organization soft-launched in 2021 with a passionate, unwavering commitment to social justice and equality. Their foundational message, “See something. Say something. Blow the whistle on discrimination and harassment” was birthed in response to the growing need for worker’s protection and corporate responsibility.

The brand's inception was marked by a bold social media campaign urging supporters to join the movement by updating their profile picture with a distinctive frame, sharing a bespoke flyer, and composing an expressive caption that echoed their solidarity. In addition, the movement featured a line of empowering apparel, including the likes of "Better Educated, Better Qualified, Promote Me," "Employee, Not Slave," and "My Boss is Black.”

Now more than a year later, the movement continues for safer, more equitable work environments for all workers with new initiatives including partnering with law school recruiters to prioritize equity and pave the way for workers' rights clinics across the nation along with workplace justice masterclasses to empower employees with the knowledge and skills to navigate complex misconduct.

Blow The Whistle Law views workplace injustice as a “we,” not a “them”problem and vows to stay the course until they have created safer, more equitable work environments for all workers. Their parent company Hall-Jackson & Associates P.C., one of Chicago’s Top Employment Law firms, has provided superior legal representation to over 1,000 workers and has taken on nearly 100 cases of discrimination, harassment, bigotry and bias against employees with marginalized identities.

To learn more about Blow The Whistle Law, visit blowthewhistlelaw.com or @BlowTheWhistleLaw on Facebook and Instagram. For additional information on founder Chiquita Hall-Jackson, connect with her at chiquitahall-jackson.com.

About Us: Blow The Whistle Law is a powerful social justice movement that unwaveringly champions fairness, equity, and diversity in every workplace. Its mission is to eliminate the stigma attached to speaking out against workplace discrimination and harassment, fostering healthy workplaces where employees and employers alike can flourish and make a meaningful impact on the world. At its heart, Blow The Whistle Law is dedicated to advancing workers' rights through a range of initiatives including experience-affirming apparel, bespoke social media campaigns, empowering workplace justice masterclasses and strategic collaborations with law school recruiters. With an ambitious pledge to establish 10 workers' rights clinics at law schools nationwide by 2033, the movement is leading the way toward a more just and equitable future for all.

Contact Info:

Name: Lanetra King

Email: Send Email

Organization: Blow The Whistle Law

Website: http://www.blowthewhistlelaw.com



Release ID: 89094725

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.