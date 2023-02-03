Dishis Designer Jewellery Emerges as Go-to Destination for Designer and Elegant Jewelry

Looking to buy exquisite gold and diamond jewellery for a wedding? Or stunning jewellery for a particular party? Or jewellery that fits with your everyday routine? Dishis Designer Jewellery, an exclusive online jewellery retailer, is the place to visit for all your jewellery needs.

A venture of designer DishiSomani, Delhi-based Dishis Designer Jewellery has emerged as the go-to jewellery destination for thousands of happy customers. Dishis Designer Jewellery is available on its website dishisjewels.com, and on popular platforms like Amazon and Ajio.

“I started Dishis Jewels with a passion for creating beautiful and exclusive jewellery perfect for every occasion. Every piece of jewellery we make comes with unmatched craftsmanship, exquisite designs, and world-class style, making the wearer stand out. Dishis range of jewellery not only caters to special occasions like weddings but also addresses the requirements of today’s working women who want smart and fashionable gold and diamond jewellery,” says Dishi, who completed her MBA from IMT Dubai, and a course in Jewellery Designing and Manufacturing from the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery.

Hailing from the princely state of Gwalior, which has a long and rich history of jewel crafting, Dishi was always passionate about jewellery and intrigued by the beauty of stones, diamonds, and pearls. She picked passion over the profession and quit a successful career in banking to begin her entrepreneurial journey with Dishis Designer Jewellery in 2015.

Dishis Designer Jewellery’s comprehensive collection of gold, diamond, gemstone, and silver jewellery includes beautifully designed necklaces, chains, rings, earrings, pendants, mangalsutras, bangles, bracelets, and many more. It also offers a wide range of jewellery for men. It has a dedicated team of designers and craftsmen to create exclusive and elegant jewellery designs.

“The beauty of our jewellery is that they can fit into the grandma’s jewellery box just as easily as it can adorn today’s woman. Our jewellery collections include both traditional and modern designs. We also draw inspiration from nature and its wealth of innate beauty to bring elegance and timeless appeal to our jewellery. Be it for your wedding or someone else’s, a party, a romantic date, or regular office use, our jewellery is perfect for all occasions,” says Dishi further.

Dishi began Dishis Designer Jewellery with only Rs. 5,000, and in just seven years, she has catered to more than 5,000 customers through the e-commerce channel.

“Our commitment and effort to give a hundred per cent to ensure customer satisfaction through quality and craftsmanship have helped us carve out a special niche for ourselves. Our innovative designs and latest offerings have helped maintain a high customer retention rate. Customers who buy from Dishis keep coming back for their jewellery needs. We also get a lot of business through referrals and positive word-of-mouth publicity. We are looking to expand our offerings and launch more collections and jewellery pieces and are also looking to start catering to international customers. We are on track to become our customers' jewellery destination of choice, " Dishi.

Going ahead, Dishi’s vision is to break the stereotypical idea associated with designer jewellery that is very expensive. Her idea is to make buying designer jewellery affordable for everyone and emerge as a global brand. Dishis is already selling in the USA, Europe, Australia and Japan through her own website –dishisjewels.com and Amazon, Etsy, and eBay.

“We are committed to making Dishis Designer Jewellery exclusive and affordable. Buying jewellery online is a relatively new trend in India. Still, we have shown that with beautiful designs and the right pricing, it is possible to establish a strong presence and build a loyal customer base even in a highly competitive market like jewellery, where large players dominate. The change in shopping habits ushered in by the pandemic has helped us. Buyers can browse through all our designs, each created with a special touch to ensure they are unique and elegant. My target is to be a global jewellery brand,” adds Dishi.

Dishis Designer Jewellery has a team of master craftsmen and artisans who ensure no compromise on quality. Every single piece of its jewellery is certified and hallmarked.

In addition to its wide choice of designs and budgets, Dishis Designer Jewellery also offers other unmatched advantages. It provides 15 days of free return and 100% refund. Customers get free service for one year, along with the facility of lifetime exchange. Customers can buy the designer jewellery of their choice from the comfort of their home or office and avail of free shipping service anywhere in India. Dishis also offers personalised jewellery where customers can share their designs and get jewellery made.

