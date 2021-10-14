Disrupt-X Partners With Ajax Systems to Launch Global Security and Intrusions IoT Platform at GITEX 2021

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disrupt-X, a Dubai-based IoT development company, partnered with Ajax Systems to launch Defcon Patrols, a Global Security and Intrusions IoT Platform. The platform is designed to deliver security command and control on a single screen, helping streamline the work of security companies, alarm receiving centers, and government bodies and improving end users' experience.

Defcon Patrols collects data from Ajax devices and sensors to display a convenient dashboard, ensuring constant security control and fast response to intrusions. End customers can purchase the platform directly from Disrupt-X or through a security company. Business customers, like monitoring centers or government bodies can use this solution for their own needs and provide services to end customers.

Disrupt-X's IoT cloud solutions comprises of Web and Mobile Applications hosted on AWS using Intel Architecture. The Defcon Patrol solution aims to enhance intrusion security through multi-level alarms escalation. Platform highlights include alerts on property intrusion instantly through the Mobile Application/WhatsApp/Email, detailed alarms logs that ensure clients stay aware on every action being taken, escalation option to security companies or registered police stations and role-based access for different users - customer, security company admins, operators, responders and police stations that enable each user to receive only required information to take preventative action.

Moreover, Disrupt-X offers a subscription based model for their solutions, which in-turn makes it cost-effective. The Ajax hardware with sleek design and prolonged battery life is a perfect combination for this IoT Cloud Solution. Learn more about Defcon Patrols at GITEX 2021.

About Ajax Systems

Ajax Systems is a professional security equipment manufacturer with over ten years of expertise in the industry and Ukrainian roots. Ajax security systems are famous for their sleek design, robust proprietary technologies and a vast portfolio of software products. Ajax protects over a million users around the world from burglars, fires and floods.

"We are happy that we can cooperate with keen developers, who are digging into the intersection of the security world and IoT. The more options of control and management we deliver to our users, the more secure this world becomes. We are looking forward to intensifying our joint efforts in the future." — Dmytro Schebetenko, Regional Sales Director MEAA at Ajax Systems.

Commenting on the joint venture, Mr. Yaseen AlJaizani - CEO at Disrupt-X said "It is our pleasure to be associated with the Ajax brand. Given the vast offerings available for security products, we envisage our synergy with Ajax will lead to a beneficial market differentiator in ensuring that the devices which are keeping an eye on our security are also being checked on by our IoT services. Operating as another security layer with Ajax products, our Defcon patrols system can be easily integrated with existing security platforms which are currently running with security companies and government authorities allowing them to be alerted for alarms raised."

