Disruptive Aussie courier comparison startup Fast Courier now accepting Dogecoin

SYDNEY, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging player in the Australian courier comparison space, Fast Courier , has announced that it is now accepting cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin and USD Coin, as payment for courier services across Australia, the first courier comparison site in Australia to offer the digital currency as a payment alternative.



Fast Courier Co-Founders Vincent Maneno and Stephen Murphy

Vincent Maneno, Fast Courier's co-founder and CEO, said, "We launched Fast Courier a year ago after becoming completely disillusioned with the traditional courier industry, which is old-school and heavily geared towards bigger businesses. With Fast Courier we wanted to democratise the courier industry, so that individuals and small businesses that only send a handful of packages each year can still access the best possible rates."

Stephen Murphy, co-founder and CTO of Fast Courier added, "The courier industry in Australia is absolutely ripe for disruption; consumers want respect, accountability and freedom of choice, which Fast Courier's cutting edge tech delivers. Adding crypto to our payment options is another way we are levelling the playing field for consumers."

Australia has the third highest cryptocurrency ownership rate in the world, with 17.8% of Australian adults holding some type of cryptocurrency, compared to the global average of 11.4% ( Finder Cryptocurrency Adoption Index October 2021 ). With the recently released report from the Australia as a Technology and Financial Centre (ATFC) further legitimising crypto as a valid currency, Fast Courier's co-founders believe enabling payment for courier services via cryptocurrency is another way they are making the courier industry more customer-centric.

"Crypto isn't just an asset class, they are functional currencies, decentralised and empowering for consumers and businesses alike. It's a viable alternative to the restrictive central bank led payment systems" said Murphy.

Fast Courier, which has averaged 100 per cent month-on-month growth since launch, initially started as a test project for co-founders Maneno and Murphy, who also run a successful digital marketing agency, Metric Labs .

"Obviously the pandemic has had an enormous impact on e-commerce, which has resulted in increased demand for couriers," explained Maneno. "Our customers are saving up to 30 per cent on their deliveries in just a few seconds. As we're booking large numbers of deliveries we can access bulk discounts, which we then pass on to our customers."

Alongside cryptocurrencies, Fast Courier also accepts payment via Paypal, Stripe and a range of credit cards.

About Fast Courier

Founded in 2020 in Sydney, Fast Courier is on a mission to increase accessibility, transparency and democratisation within the logistics industry. By investing in technology that takes the friction out of finding and booking a preferred logistics provider, Fast Courier seamlessly connects all Australians to a wide variety of carriers to match every budget, plan and logistic preference.

Vincent Maneno – co-founder and CEO, Fast Courier

Vincent Maneno, the Co-Founder and CEO of Fast Courier is no stranger to the entrepreneurial spirit. The founder of 4 innovative companies which started with tea brand Kettle Town and continues well beyond with his consultancy and advisory services. Vincent's passion for data analytics, digital marketing and web technologies where he continues to strive to accelerate growth, identify market opportunities and develop strategic direction with every company he's involved with.

Stephen Murphy – co-founder and CTO, Fast Courier

Stephen is the Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer with over 15 years of experience in the fields of emerging technology including Computer Forensics, Cybercrime, Digital Media and Blockchain applications. With a keen eye for digital rights he also participates in organisations such as the Electronic Frontiers Foundation (EFF) and takes an active interest in the future of the internet's infrastructure.

Cryptocurrency adoption in Australia

Source: Finder Cryptocurrency Adoption Index October 2021

Australia has the 3 rd highest rates of cryptocurrency ownership of the 22 countries surveyed by Finder, with 17.8% of the population owning crypto

Of the Australians that own crypto:

