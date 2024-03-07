DITA Sunglasses: 2024 Guide To Luxury Eyewear Worn By Celebrities Released

AllStarShades’ new guide to DITA sunglasses features popular models worn by celebs like Robert Downey Jr. and Cate Blanchett.

—

From Iron Man to his protege, DITA sunglasses have been worn by A-listers for a few years now—exploding in popularity after some celebrities have been found wearing dita sunglasses. An example is Mr. Tony Stark, who sported a particularly striking pair in Avengers: Infinity War. But Robert Downey Jr. is just one star who’s chosen DITA as their go-to luxury eyewear—and AllStarShades is highlighting a number of other popular models made even more popular by popular celebs.

While ‘stardom’ certainly helped make DITA sunglasses a cult classic in the luxury eyewear market, what made the brand stand out in the first place was quality. Based in LA, the DITA manufactures all its models using the highest quality materials from Japan—which has a long tradition of producing unparalleled quality glasses, as a recent article published by the Financial Times explained. In particular, they praised DITA’s use of light-grade beta-titanium and high-quality Japanese acetate, which is tumbled in hand-cut bamboo chips for a deeper finish.

This commitment to quality craftsmanship and innovative designs made DITA one of the most popular luxury eyewear brands—popular enough for Hollywood’s A-listers.

For instance, Robert Downey Jr. famously sported the DITA FLIGHT.006 7806—known in the MCU as F.R.I.D.A.Y. and E.D.I.T.H. The pair worn by the actor, Smoke Grey Crystal - Black Palladium, had custom Light-Blue Grey lenses, and was passed on to his in-universe protege Peter Parker, played by British actor Tom Holland.

Another DITA model that ‘made the rounds’ among celebrities is the DITA STATESMAN—with Sam Smith and Kevin Hart donning the iconic retro frames—while the Barbie actor Simu Liu sported the DITA FLIGHT.009 DTS409-A. A modern take on the popular aviator sunglasses, this DITA model features a Black Iron frame with Golden Amber lenses.

AllStarShades also spotlighted several models worn by female celebs. Oscar-winner and Hollywood icon Cate Blanchett sported the elegant Black Gold DITA Mach-Two DRX-2031 in Ocean’s 8, while Nicki Minaj and Natalie Portman exuded power in a pair of DITA NARCISSUS DTS503-58.

Commitment to quality craftsmanship, unique designs, and luxury status have made DITA a must-have for celebrities and for fashionistas all around the world—and AllStarShades hopes that with their new guide, they can help those in the market for luxury eyewear choose a pair of DITA sunglasses that is both a timeless classic and fits their style.

