Ditok launched the first blockchain short video platform with socialFi concept to solve monopoly of short video leading market

DiTok launched the first blockchain short video platform with socialFi, using decentralized technology to build a safe, efficient, autonomous, stable and economical short video platform. Users can earn tokens while lying at home, swiping phones and short videos.

DiTok has officially opened the global public beta,all participants can download the App by searching “DiTok” from Google Play Store, Apple App Store or Huawei App Store to open the new era of short videos.

DiTok aims to build the first integrated SocialFI community on blockchain based on open finance based on a truly decentralized, friendly and mutually beneficial business collaboration model,focusing on designing and building the most dynamic decentralized DEFI short video platform with blockchain technology to attract and company short video users who are the world’s most collaborative, innovative and striving group, and jointly build the next generation of high-growth, self-generated SocialFi business ecosystem.

The new revolution of short video brought by DiTok is still the same, which has greatly reversed the various pain points existing in the current traditional short video platform. For example, since 2010, we have seen the rise of social media KOL. Earning by creating content on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram has become a big trend, with marketers using influencer campaigns to generate staggering marketing numbers.

However, the distribution of revenue on these platforms often works against creators and does little to benefit users who use them. Social media platforms retain the vast majority of the profits, while influencers can only share the profits after they have accumulated a large number of followers, and the centralised flow of data limits many unequal market monopolies.

Blockchain and decentralization play important role in social network marketing. Social network will no doubt be transformed into a powerful ecosystem——SocialFi, which adapts to changing times and performs the best in social finance at present. As a decentralized network, it shifts responsibility of the data ownership from social networks to each user itself. Social activities such as posting, watching videos, liking and sharing comments can also make money regardless of identity. Participation is profitable.

DiTok is set up in seven ecosystems: short video, mall, live broadcast, social, NFT, transaction and wallet.

Ecological participants will get tokens and rewards as long as they upload, like, forward and comment. They can earn revenue by creating content and browsing videos. Platform users can earn revenue by participating in, which solves the pain point of centralized monopoly of income of traditional video platform, returns the rights and interests to all participants, and achieves innovative revenue sharing mode. This is also a pain point on major social platforms like TikTok and IG.

Traditional short video social platforms convert the content or the asset value contributed by creator into their the platform profit sources. Except for a few VIP and star users, other users who spend a lot of time and energy cannot get any direct rewards from the platform. The gap between top streaming and ordinary users is obvious.

DiTok has broken this pattern by creating a network of value exchange and constructing a digital value network with high degree of freedom, purity and quality. Authors , creators and users can also become direct beneficiaries, so that users can get equivalent incentives for their efforts or time and viewers can also gain benefits. In addition, DiTok not only saves time and effort in gameplay, but also has a low threshold for participation with a steady stream of revenue with high appreciation space.

