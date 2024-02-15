Dive into Vietnam's rich and diverse food scene with Inspiring Vacations

Vietnamese cuisine tantalises with a symphony of flavours—fragrant lemongrass, fiery chili and savoury fish sauce. From the comforting warmth of pho to the crisp freshness of banh mi, each dish is a harmonious blend of sweet, sour, salty and spicy sensations.

Vietnam, a land of captivating landscapes and rich cultural heritage, offers an unparalleled gastronomic journey. Award-winning tour operator, Inspiring Vacations, invites travellers to explore the vibrant tapestry of flavours that define the country’s culinary landscape through meticulously curated tours to Vietnam.

Vietnam's food culture is a kaleidoscope of influences, shaped by its geographical diversity and historical interactions. From the bustling streets of Hanoi to the tranquil shores of Hoi An, each region boasts its own culinary traditions and specialties.

Embarking on a Vietnam tour package with Inspiring Vacations allows travellers to discover the secrets behind the country's healthy and delectable cuisines. The fertile paddy fields in the north yield fragrant rice, while the extensive coastline provides an abundance of fresh seafood. Vietnamese cuisine embraces a symphony of flavours, from the pungency of fish sauce to the zest of lemongrass and the heat of chillies.

With Vietnam holiday packages including flights offering a glimpse into the country's culinary mosaic, Inspiring Vacations says travellers can expect to experience traditional dishes merged with regional variations and international influences. From indulging in the iconic pho, a comforting noodle soup teeming with tender slices of beef or chicken, fragrant herbs and aromatic spices, to sampling the crispy delights of cha gio, Vietnamese spring rolls filled with a medley of ingredients and savouring the French-inspired banh mi, a crusty baguette brimming with savoury fillings, every bite in Vietnam is a culinary adventure that delights the senses and leaves an indelible mark on the palate.

Inspiring Vacations recommends travellers venture beyond the familiar and delve into the exotic realm of Vietnamese salads, bursting with freshness and tingling with spicy notes. From papaya salads adorned with fried shrimp to crunchy delights featuring duck feet and jellyfish, each dish offers a symphony of textures and flavours.

No culinary journey through Vietnam is complete without indulging in the nation's beloved beverage – coffee. Experience the art of Vietnamese coffee-making, where coarsely ground beans are meticulously brewed through a French drip filter and enriched with sweetened condensed milk. From the historic Hai Ba Trung district to strolling down Coffee Street in Hanoi, Inspiring Vacations says travellers will be captivated by the intoxicating aromas and bold flavours of Vietnamese coffee.

From street-side noodle stalls to romantic dining overlooking Hanoi's picturesque West Lake, Inspiring Vacations’ Vietnam family holidays offer something for everyone.

To learn more and to book Vietnam package holidays, contact Inspiring Vacations.





About the company: As a leading, award-winning tour operator, Inspiring Vacations specialises in creating exceptional, value-for-money travel experiences worldwide. Proudly Australian owned and globally operated, the company offers diverse tour packages to iconic destinations across all seven continents, from fully guided tours to self-drive adventures, luxury cruises and iconic train journeys.

