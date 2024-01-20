The Diverse Array of Tourism Destinations: MeKong Smile Promotes the Cultural Richness of the Mekong Delta in Vietnam

As one of the leading travel enterprises in the Mekong Delta of Vietnam, MeKong Smile has expanded its list of tour offerings in its service portfolio and implemented various discount programs. This initiative aims to stimulate tourism demand in anticipation of the Lunar New Year.

In the context of 2023, domestic tourism in Vietnam reached an impressive figure of 108 million people, while the number of international visitors was 12.6 million, marking a threefold increase compared to 2022. Building on this significant growth, the Vietnamese tourism industry anticipates a strong breakthrough in the year 2024. The Vietnam Tourism Association has suggested that businesses in the industry, in collaboration with local tourism associations, focus on researching and developing new travel products to enhance quality, catering to the evolving trends and diverse demands of travelers.

MeKong Smile, also known as Nu Cuoi Me Kong, is a professional tourism company offering travel, accommodation, and tourism information services in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. The company was established in 2017 and is headquartered in Can Tho.

From its early days of operation, MeKong Smile has consistently invested in the development and innovation of attractive travel products that fully reflect the beauty and cultural characteristics of the Mekong Delta. Their products span a wide range of tourism types, including MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), Team-building, sightseeing, pilgrimage, inbound and outbound tourism, cultural and historical heritage, and more.

With active encouragement and support from the Vietnam Tourism Association and local organizations, MeKong Smile is currently implementing several discount policies of up to 31% for many tourism products, aiming to provide attractive and cost-effective travel opportunities for tourists.

In its mission to enhance the cultural and tourism image of the Mekong Delta in Vietnam, MeKong Smile not only focuses on diversifying its product list but also emphasizes the quality of services and safety for tourists. MeKong Smile takes pride in having a team of professional, dedicated, and experienced tour guides. All guides are locals with profound knowledge of the culture, history, and geography of the Mekong Delta. They undergo specialized training in service attitude, ready to assist and address any inquiries from tourists. This ensures that every travel journey is not just an ordinary trip but also an opportunity for tourists to gain a deeper understanding of the life and unique traditions of Vietnam's West region. Additionally, tourists are guaranteed to have comprehensive travel insurance coverage when participating in MeKong Smile tours.

A representative from MeKong Smile expressed the honor of the company in contributing to Vietnam's economic development, stating, "Proud to be part of introducing and promoting green and traditional products from local producers, we are committed to continually innovating and fostering creativity in the tourism industry. We actively contribute to the development of tourism in Vietnam and especially in the Mekong Delta, creating memorable and unique travel experiences for visitors from around the world."

For more details about MeKong Smile, visit them at: https://nucuoimekong.com

About MeKong Smile:

MeKong Smile is a travel company specializing in providing tour, accommodation, and tourism information services in Vietnam. In addition to tour packages, MeKong Smile also offers various transportation options such as air tickets, trains, buses, and boats from reputable partners.

The young individuals within the MeKong Smile team, born and raised along the banks of the Mekong River and in the rich land of the Mekong Delta, strive to contribute to the development of their homeland. Their mission is to extend an invitation to both domestic and international travelers to come and experience the beauty of life and the people in this region. They are eager to share and help visitors understand and appreciate the unique characteristics of the land known as the "Kingdom of Fruits" and the "Rice Bowl of the Country." The name "MeKong Smile" is not just a brand; it embodies the aspirations of this team. They hope to see travelers enter their world, where the friendly and warm smiles of the local community have the power to captivate every visitor. They believe that each journey will leave behind cherished smiles and deep love in the hearts of travelers, creating the necessary conditions to explore and fully experience the beauty of their beloved land.

