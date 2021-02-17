Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Champions Coca-Cola, Kroger Health, BIC, Bureau Veritas and BSB International to Lead at 2021 North America Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky(R)

Opportunity for leaders to learn and experience cross-industry best practices

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today announced that several of the world's best Companies for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) will lead at the virtual 2021 North America Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women on March 2, 2021. The summit shares best practices for leadership, success and DEI. The 2021 North America Edition of the summit has as its Industry Partners The US-ASEAN Business Council, The Singapore International Chamber of Commerce and Industry and ENACTUS and is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company, Kroger Health, BIC, Bureau Veritas and BSB Group International.

The 2021 North America Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky will feature top speakers including Scott Price, President International, UPS; Christina Ruggiero, President of Operations, Central Zone of North America, The Coca-Cola Company; Natalia Shuman, EVP and CEO, North America, Bureau Veritas; Bob McDonald, Former Secretary of Veterans Affairs and former Chairman and CEO, The Procter & Gamble Company; Max Rangel, Global President, Spin Master Corp; Julie Hamilton, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo; Chester Twigg, Group Commercial Officer, BIC; Judith Trujillo Calo, HR Director - Corporate Staffs & Engineering, Canada, General Motors; Singleton Beato, Global EVP, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, McCann Worldgroup; Angie Halamandaris, Founder President, Juniper Group and Co-Founder, Heart of America Foundation; Alison Taylor, Chief Customer Officer, American Airlines; Pamela Stewart, President, West Operations - North America Operating Unit, The Coca-Cola Company; Carlos Barroso, President and Founder, CJB and Associates, Dean Myers, Principal, DeanZMyersConsulting.com; Alex von Behr, President, vBAssociates and Senior Advisor, House of Rose Professional; Theresa Anderson, Vice President - Marketing, Communications and Sales Operations, Bureau Veritas; Rachael Jarosh, President and CEO, Enactus; Ranu Gupta, Managing Partner, Performance Leverage. For the latest list of speakers, agenda and registration visit https://houseofroseprofessional.com/btctts-world-tour-2021/usa-2021/

Break the ceiling touch the sky® is one of the enablers of Mission 2029 for a Better World - HORP's joint 10 year mission with the world's leading companies to shape a better world through better diversity & inclusion, better leadership and better business.

Chester Twigg, Group Commercial Officer, BIC shared, "BIC is deeply committed to diversity, equity and inclusion across our business. We are delighted to be a sponsor of the 2021 North America Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® and committed to sharing and learning best practices for success alongside these great Companies. Learning continuously is especially important in these challenging VUCA times. I am also delighted to be a leader of MISSION 2029 for a Better World. Building toward the advancement of women CEOs and male CEOs who are proactive ambassadors of diversity and inclusion is what we believe in at BIC."

Bob McDonald, 8th Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs and former Chairman, President and CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company and member of the Mission 2029 Global Advisory Council commented, "Gender diverse companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens. We believe that by accelerating gender diversity at the world's largest companies first through MISSION 2029 for a BETTER WORLD we can change the trajectory of global business for the better and influence a more sustainable, better world. I encourage Companies to support your leaders to attend, learn and share virtually at the 2021 North America Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®. Now more than ever before we should press forward for diversity, equity and inclusion."

Christina Ruggiero, President of Operations, Central Zone of North America, The Coca-Cola Company shared, "Diversity & Inclusion is at the heart of our business and we have seen great contributions to our business and organization via gender diversity. We aim to mirror the rich diversity of the marketplace we serve and be recognized for our leadership in Diversity, Inclusion and Fairness in all aspects of our business. Our business is honoured to be a World sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky® since 2018 (and a founder sponsor since 2015). The summit gives participants a tremendous opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success."

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO of House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd and author of the book Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit, " Amidst these VUCA times, learning continuously and learning from the world's best and most inclusive leaders is a simple and effective recipe for success. With its strong content, excellent team of C-suite speakers, virtual format and low cost (USD 99 per delegate), the knowledge at Break the ceiling touch the sky® is now easily accessible to all. Don't miss the opportunity to learn, be inspired by the best and sharpen your own skills for success. Additionally, Companies that wish to make more rapid progress on gender diversity & inclusion and are interested in being a part of MISSION 2029 for a better world, please do get in touch with us."

Sponsor partnership programs for all Editions of Break the ceiling touch the sky® (North America, India, China, Singapore (world edition), ANZ, Middle East and Europe) are now open. Registration for the 2021 North America Edition is now open. For details visit www.houseofroseprofessional.com. For sponsor partnerships, please email anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is an international organization headquartered in Singapore offering services in the areas of Talent (Dream Job International® - the executive search vertical focused on C-Suite leaders and diversity talent); Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women and customized in house training for organizations year-round) and Transformation (CEOSmith® - the reputation, executive coaching and business advisory services for the C-Suite).

Media and Customer Inquiries:

Anthony A. Rose at anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com