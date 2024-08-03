Divine Bricks Celebrates 180% Profit Growth in Dubai Market; Brand Ambassador Urvashi Rautela Rewards Team with 200 Flats in Presence of MD Mahender Singh

—

In a landmark gesture of appreciation, Divine Bricks Real Estate has awarded 200 flats to its dedicated associates. This generous move comes as the company celebrates an impressive 180% increase in profits post-COVID, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

The award ceremony was graced by the presence of Miss. Urvashi Rautela, renowned national and international actress, who handed over the keys to the lucky associates. The event, held at the company’s headquarters, was a testament to Divine Bricks Real Estate’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding the hard work and loyalty of their associates. This gala event was held in Dubai UAE Shangri-La

Miss.Urvashi Rautela, in her address, said, “I am honored to be a part of this incredible event. Divine Bricks Real Estate’s success story is truly inspiring, and this generous gesture towards their associates showcases their exceptional corporate values. It is heartwarming to see a company that values its associates as its most important asset.”

Mahender Singh, Managing Director and Founder of Divine Bricks Real Estate, expressed his gratitude towards his team and shared his vision for the future. He stated, “Our associates are the backbone of our success. Their dedication and hard work have driven us to new heights, especially during challenging times. This is our way of saying thank you and ensuring they share in the success they have helped create. We look forward to continuing this journey of growth and excellence together.”

Divine Bricks Real Estate has emerged as a leading player in the real estate market, with innovative projects and a customer-centric approach. The company’s post-COVID recovery and remarkable profit increase highlight its resilience and strategic vision.

About Divine Bricks Real Estate

Divine Bricks Real Estate is a premier real estate company known for its exceptional residential and commercial projects. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Divine Bricks Real Estate has set new benchmarks in the industry, creating homes and spaces that define luxury and comfort.

For more details you can visit - https://www.divinebricks.com/

