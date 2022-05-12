DJ Sesli shook New York City with DJ Artbat at Nebula Night Club

—

DJ Sesli is a young, talented, and experienced musician who pours endless creativity and passion into every beat he makes and tracks he shares.

Music not only sets the mood, but it sets the tone for an entire event or party. To make sure that the party never stops, one needs professional DJ services that never disappoint. This was evident as the event where DJ Sesli and DJ Artbat emceed took place on the 14th of April 2022 and shook the grounds in Nebula Night Club.

Sesli is bringing the beat to the next popular event, party, or shindig with professional DJ services that will help the crowd move, shake and make incredible memories to last a lifetime. With his upbeat soundtracks that have addictive beats such as Remember, The End Game, Always Over, Deep Breath, Trip to Another World, and more, it is no doubt that it will make the event an unforgettable night.

After moving abroad at the young age of 17, Sesli had to navigate the Big Apple on his own. Instead of feeling overwhelmed, he used the opportunity to not only make friends that soon became family but start organizing and hosting some of the hottest parties in New York City. With the help of his brother, they started the Sesli Bros. legacy that soon became a staple in the New York party scenes.

Growing up in the NY music scene gave Sesli a lifelong love for music and producing. His endless creativity, undeniable passion, and hard work are what’s making his name heard across the music scene.

To book the best DJs in New York who know exactly how to dial up the energy with the music that will keep the crowd moving to, call or check out his social media channels for more information on his upcoming events and performances.

About DJ Sesli

After moving abroad at the young age of 17, Sesli had to navigate the Big Apple on his own. Instead of feeling overwhelmed, he used the opportunity to not only make friends that soon became family but start organizing and hosting some of the hottest parties in NYC. With the help of his brother, they started the Sesli Bros. legacy that soon became a staple in the NY party scene. Growing up in the NY music scene gave Sesli a lifelong love for music and producing. His endless creativity, undeniable passion, and hard work make his name heard across the music scene.

About Us: ABOUT SESLI The Life of a Born Entertainer​ After moving abroad at the young age of 17, Sesli had to navigate the Big Apple on his own. Instead of feeling overwhelmed, he used the opportunity to not only make friends that soon became family but start organizing and hosting some of the hottest parties in NYC. With the help of his brother, they started the Sesli Bros. legacy that soon became a staple in the NY party scene. Growing up in the NY music scene gave Sesli a lifelong love for music and producing. His endless creativity, undeniable passion, and hard work are what’s making his name heard across the music scene. You can see more on the website and Instagram. https://djsesli.com/ https://www.instagram.com/djsesli/

Contact Info:

Name: Sesli

Email: Send Email

Organization: Sesli Music

Phone: +1 (513) 356-2632

Website: https://djsesli.com/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5i4lKJgsAE

Release ID: 89074862

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.