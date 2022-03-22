"DK Aromatherapy by KAT LAI" crossover "Florace" offers the first ever one stop solution for your office, shop and home by an automated system

About DK Aromatherapy and Kat Lai

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 March 2022 - KAT LAI DK Aromatherapy in collaboration with the professor of the Centre of Chinese Medicine, at one of the most reputable universities in Hong Kong, conducted a research validating that KAT LAI DK Aromatherapy's Patented Aroma Formula inhibits the growth of the coronavirus, while also eliminates effectively other types of bacteria like Staphylococcus aureus (SA) for instance. The Patented Aroma formula's properties offer an effective means of antiviral as well as anti-bacterial protection.The Patented formula with natural essential oils and herbal ingredients balances the mood, relieves stress, creates a fresh breathing atmosphere.The unique Anti-SARS-CoV-2 patented formula is safe to be used by a human, and has been proven to effectively inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Staphylococcus aureus (SA), Edwardsiella tarda (Et) and other bacteria under ELISA and HPLC screening assay. Our patented essential oil formula could inhibit and kill the Spike-protein on the shell of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. After the formula's blend of herbal extracts enter our respiratory tract through inhalation, the aroma particles will then spread all over the surface of the bronchial branches.When the upper respiratory tract is invaded and infected by the incoming SARS-CoV-2 virus, its spike protein will be inhibited by the extract of the Chinese medicine to prevent its binding with the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE-2) in the human receptor. The virus activity can be effectively inhibited. By doing so, natural and effective antibacterial protection is achieved. The Patented Aroma formula is suitable for adults and children to use. Natural aroma effectively helps in eliminating the unpleasant odour usually created when wearing a protective mask on, balances the mood and hormones, hence providing higher protection and at the same time a fresher experience.For more information: https://sales.aroma.com.hk/aromadiffuser *Patent: China Application No. 202011002501.5; Hong Kong Short Term Patent Application No. 32020016652.0 Patent by The Hong Kong University of Science and TechnologyFor more information, please visit http://www.aroma.com.hk/hkust/ Even though the current situation of the pandemic constantly exacerbates, making people more anxious and concerned, numerous inspirational events still tend to occur around us.Like the recent positive feedback we received, by one of our #aromapatch users, Helen, who has actually avoided contracting the Corona virus from the rest of her infected family members by consistently wearing the patch. (for more info on the Kat Lai Anti Coronavirus Fresh Mindset Aromatherapy Patch please visit http://shop.aroma.com.hk/en/product/category?no=59 ) Such an event brings great encouragement to our effort to keep on fighting covid in Hong Kong! We sincerely hope that Helen's family, as well as the city of Hong Kong in its entirety will get well soon.Youtube Video testimonial: https://youtu.be/da1n9WxQZEE Florace ( https://www.florace.hk ) provides professional advice on commercial aroma systems, and indicates that the human sense of smell guides the sense of taste. Among all the senses, the sense of smell provides the greatest stimulus to people, especially when it comes to emotions and memories. Using fragrances in cafes, restaurants, bakeries, etc as the means of providing intense stimulus for customers to purchase and consume, is not a new concept these days. For instance, aroma perfumers have an advanced comprehension when it comes to the flavours that can actually stimulate people's appetite enticing them into consuming immediately.In extent promotes consumption as well as different consumption experiences. Enhances the overall image of your corporate brand, increasing your customer satisfaction like an 'invisible salesperson'. The essential oils are also combined with an antibacterial formula which protects the health of the employees and guests of various enterprises.Clients can go to visit DK Aromatherapy at the Sheung Wan Shop or video communicate with them online through Zoom for a professional aromatherapy consultation service (15 - 30 minutes) so we can compile the essential oils which fit their own individual circumstances. The aromatherapist would then blend the appropriate oils together and the client would receive a bottle of the final unique blend oil. During the process the aromatherapist will use 2 particular parts of professional equipment, those being the " http://shop.aroma.com.hk/en/product/category?no=60 and Rofes which is (made in Germany), in order to investigate the state of five elements along with the 17 organs and the body. DK Aromatherapy will provide the client with the premium diffuser which can be operated through mobile phone apps. After putting in the essential oil, the machine will spread the natural scent automatically within the room.

DK Aromatherapy was established by Kat Lai http://www.katlai.com/ in 1996. For 26 years now, DK Aromatherapy has been committed to providing high-quality and caring aromatherapy services for the people of Hong Kong. With our university research on incorporating essential oils into traditional Chinese medicine formulations, we will lead the aromatherapy industry into a new era, and we aim our scientific based research to enhance the quality of life in the aromatherapy world.



We have participated in over 400 interviews invitations from major TV stations (TVB, NOW TV, CABLE TV...), radio broadcasts (RTHK, Commercial Radio Hong Kong, Metro Broadcast Corporation...), newspapers, magazines, etc. And through products, exhibitions, seminars, workshops, and cooperation with different parties, etc, with our professional sharing, helps people develop whole health with a happy and balanced mind.



About Florace



Florace International Hong Kong Co., Ltd. was founded by Mr. Chu Wai Lam. The company has branded "Florace" fragrant oil since 2007. The main business of the company is aroma systems and aroma peripheral products; with applications varying from large-scale casino aroma projects to aroma production, retail and wholesale business with rich experience. We have had a factory in China for over 20 years. All fragrant oils are imported by a century old reputable essential oil company. Quality is guaranteed and a safety certificate is provided, in extent able to satisfy the requirements of major and large-scale firms.

