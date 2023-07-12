DKubeX Empowers Businesses to Harness the Potential of Generative AI While Securing Their Private Data or Corpus

DKubeX is an AI framework to leverage LLMs for enterprise.

DKubeX is excited to announce the launch of a cutting-edge solution built to revolutionize the way enterprises train, fine-tune and serve LLMs to build and maintain their own proprietary, secure, and stable AI applications.



The transformative potential of Generative AI technologies is becoming invaluable for businesses and individuals alike, but most innovation is either heavily consumer focused or still in the realm of large enterprise companies. DKubeX aims to bridge this gap by empowering growing enterprises to leverage existing LLM tools and open-source innovation for fine-tuning their LLM-based AI applications.

How do they train, deploy, and manage these deployments in a manner that is safe for users and secure for businesses by design and not as an afterthought? DKubeX’s solution suite built on open-source foundations, and designed to work both on-prem and in cloud environments, aims to answer this question.

Building enterprise-grade, LLM-based AI applications bring forth challenges of cost and latency, as well as process challenges such as a lack of dedicated data science teams and in some cases, a lack of organized data. DKubeX is designed to cater to companies with varying levels of data science maturity. It serves as a platform where both non-data science teams and companies with more advanced data science functions can leverage its capabilities.

DKubeX morphs into the intermediary, bridging the gap for companies without dedicated data science teams during the initial phase while also providing robust solutions for those with more mature data science functions. This approach ensures that all customers can benefit from DKubeX's capabilities while the LLM Tools feature continues to evolve and cater to the diverse needs of its growing customer base.

Within DKubeX, LLM Tools allows organizations to test multiple use cases before deciding which ones to build. LLMOps is designed for data science teams working to develop robust processes around how they train and deploy LLM-based AI models. SecureLLMTM can be used to define policies around data use and privacy and set usage limits.

“Everyone is talking about GPT, but no one mentions that most Large Language Models, and their applications, are difficult to scale and optimize when you want to use them in business contexts,” says Prasad Vellanki, CEO of OneConvergence Inc., the company behind DKubeX. “Plus, AI continues to be the realm of data science, and business owners with exciting ideas don't often know where to start when implementing these ideas. With DKubeX, every business owner and CXO can now be an AI expert, training, testing, and fine-tuning foundation models to build their own enterprise-grade applications.”

DKubeX believes in the power of collaboration and is committed to working closely with enterprises to design customized solutions that meet their unique requirements. DKubeX’s goal is to empower businesses to effectively and efficiently scale their operations using Generative AI.

