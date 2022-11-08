DocDoc to work with Aon and insurers in Asia to offer data-enabled patient empowerment solutions to members of employer health plans

This collaboration will address a growing need among employers for effective cost-containment solutions, which empower their members with the data they need to make impactful healthcare decisions.

DocDoc's data-enabled group health insurance solutions are to be offered to Aon's clients across multiple markets in Asia starting with Singapore in October 2022 , followed by other markets in the region, in 2023.

The collaboration aims to improve on conventional methods of offering health insurance through automation and personalisation.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DocDoc today announced a pan-Asia collaboration to offer its health insurance solutions to Aon clients via insurance partners. These solutions are to be offered to employers via insurers across multiple markets in Asia, starting with Singapore in October 2022, and elsewhere in the region in 2023.

The solutions are powered by DocDoc's AI engine 'HOPE', and will empower employees with the personalised information they need to make informed decisions across one of Asia's largest and most data-rich doctor networks.

Using cutting-edge clinical informatics and AI, DocDoc aims to improve efficiencies and overall customer experience.

Cole Sirucek, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of DocDoc, commented: "We are excited to be bringing to life our vision of offering affordable and quality healthcare to employers and their employees. Over the past decade, the team at DocDoc have worked tirelessly to build real-world patient empowerment solutions in Asia. We have always known what our end customer needed and have remained disciplined in our commitment to a first principal approach to building that solution. In the past, we underestimated the importance and difficulty of aligning with industry to bring this solution to market. Today, I'm thrilled to announce that Aon is supporting us on our journey."

Tim Dwyer, Chief Executive Officer, Health Solutions for Asia Pacific at Aon, commented: "Employers are increasingly focused on innovation and employee experience when seeking health insurance solutions to build a more resilient workforce. Aon is committed to bringing differentiated solutions to our clients that offer value, choice and flexibility to enable them to make better decisions, and we look forward to collaborating with DocDoc in this pursuit."

About DocDoc

DocDoc is reimagining health insurance for the 21st century and beyond. The company is built on the fundamental belief that the world needs a better way to access, consume, and pay for healthcare. To achieve this, we built a proactive digital insurance platform that learns and improves with each interaction, empowering employers, and their employees to achieve optimal healthcare outcomes, efficient pricing, and a personalised and convenient customer experience. Our end-to-end digital health ecosystem makes it easy for employees to navigate their healthcare journey – from finding the right care to processing and paying medical bills quickly.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

