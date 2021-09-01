DOCOMO and Far EasTone Telecommunications to Collaborate On Streaming Multi-angle Video Content in Taiwan

TOKYO, Sep 1, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that in an effort to develop global markets for mobile content in the emerging 5G era, it has agreed with Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. (FET), one of Taiwan's largest mobile operators, to collaborate on streaming Japanese multi-angle video content via FET's friDay Video service in Taiwan.



The initiative will help DOCOMO to verify the popularity and price points for Japanese multi-angle content in the Taiwanese market, which is part of the company's broader effort to distribute Japanese mobile video content outside of Japan as 5G takes hold.



Multi-angle video allows viewers to select camera angles for highly personalized viewing experiences when watching video content such as concerts, stage performances or sports.



"KIMETSU NO YAIBA the Stage" which is based on the popular Japanese manga "Demon Slayer," merges the worlds of manga and stage performance as a musical. A multi-angle broadcast of the musical will be streamed on-demand with Chinese subtitles via FET's New windowfriDay Video platform from September 15, 2021 to August 31, 2022.



The friDay Video platform streams diverse content, including movies, dramas, concerts, animations, cartoons, puppet shows, news and more. It is compatible with multi-angle video content viewable on smartphones, PCs, tablets and smart TVs.



"KIMETSU NO YAIBA the Stage" was performed live in Tokyo in 2020 and streamed nationwide via "d Anime Store," DOCOMO's anime video-streaming service in Japan, in February and October-November last year.



FET is working to expand its offerings of multi-angle content, including Japanese content such as anime which is highly popular in Taiwan.



Going forward, DOCOMO and FET will continue collaborating to provide viewers in Taiwan with all-new ways to enjoy mobile video content in the 5G era.



About Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.



Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) is a leading company in Taiwan which provides telecommunications and digital application services. Since its establishment in 1997, FET has strived to close the gap between people to achieve the objective of "Closing the distance". As the 5G era approaches, FET has set its sights beyond telecommunications and has reinterpreted the brand statement in 2019, setting a new milestone with "For Every Thought, We Go Further". FET's aim is, through Big Data, AI, IoT and other digital applications, to not only bring people closer together in mind, also to reduce the gap between people and new technology.



About NTT DOCOMO



NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 82 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations.



