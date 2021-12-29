DoctorOnCall Offers Free Medical Assistance To Flood Victims

Flood victims to benefit from free medical consultation and prescription medication.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst Malaysia's worst flash flooding following heavy rains over the weekend that displaced tens of thousands of people, Malaysia's first and largest digital health platform, DoctorOnCall, has announced a flood relief medical assistance initiative.



A team of volunteers including Doctors and Nurses were deployed in several affected areas to provide mobile on-site medical support including medications, testing for COVID-19, Dengue and other illnesses and wound care if needed by displaced victims.

As part of the initiative, DoctorOnCall will provide free medical consultation to Malaysians who have been affected and in need of health care as a result of the recent floods. Medication up to a maximum amount of RM80 will also be dispensed for patients upon doctors' prescription and discretion.

With Selangor, Pahang, Kelantan and Johor being the worst affected by the floods, many roads remain washed out leaving a number of people stranded while waiting for the waters to subside and basic utilities such as water and electricity to return. Thousands of flood victims face a huge mobility issue as their vehicles were badly damaged during the flood. It is estimated at least 50,000 vehicles were damaged throughout these flood areas. This has caused many victims to be unable to visit nearest hospitals or clinics should they need medical attention.

Hazwan Najib, Director and Co-Founder of DoctorOnCall said: "In response to the communities' plight, DoctorOnCall is ready to render assistance, offering a helping hand to flood victims who require medical attention. We will provide free consultation and critical medications to patients, ensuring our medical services are fast, efficient, orderly and effective, giving priority to those with known medical conditions, accessibility issues and people with disabilities. Using the DoctorOnCall telehealth platform, flood victims will be able to consult with our registered doctors virtually."

DoctorOnCall encourages Malaysians to apply for the Merchantrade Insure Life, a life insurance policy that covers death from any cause, including COVID-19. The policy's payout amount is doubled to RM40,000 in the event of particular illnesses such as dengue fever, chikungunya fever, malaria, Japanese Encephalitis, Avian influenza, or the Zika virus.

"As the water recedes, we can anticipate an increase in flood-related infectious diseases and health conditions such as diarrhea, food poisoning and malaria. Some victims may even have pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and even heart problems with a lot of their medical records, medical cards and the medication lost in flood. It is at times like this that a good insurance policy gives us some peace of mind. Investing in comprehensive life insurance will ensure that you are covered throughout medical emergencies and do not have to compromise on the quality of treatments," he continued.

The Merchantrade Insure Life plan can be redeemed using the RM50 Perlindungan Tenang Voucher (PTV) which enables eligible Malaysians aged 18 to 60 years old who are currently recipients of Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) to benefit from the policy coverage with a sum insured of RM20,000 for a year.

The PTV is significant as it empowers Malaysians, especially those who still do not have life insurance coverage to take measures to financially protect members of their families. The aim is to provide simple and affordable microinsurance products to the unserved and underserved segments in Malaysia.

Malaysians who wish to apply for DoctorOnCall's free flood relief medical assistance can do so via this link:

https://www.doctoroncall.com.my/corporate/social-responsibility

