DoctorOnCall, Pfizer and UOB Malaysia form Malaysia's first tripartite collaboration to improve children's access to pneumococcal vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoctorOnCall, Pfizer and UOB Malaysia today jointly launched "ASK4VACCINE", a financing programme that aims to improve children's access to pneumococcal vaccine in Malaysia. The "ASK4VACCINE" programme enables Malaysian parents to give their children the protection against pneumococcal pneumonia via a 12-month interest-free instalment payment plan.



Globally, pneumonia kills more children than any other infectious disease, claiming the lives of over 800,000 children under five every year, or around 2,200 every day[1]. In Malaysia, pneumonia is one of the top five causes of childhood death[2]. Streptococcus pneumoniae, also called pneumococcal bacteria, is one of the most common causes of bacterial pneumonia[3]. The good news is pneumococcal disease can be prevented with vaccination[4].

"At Pfizer, we believe no child should suffer from a vaccine-preventable disease. For over a century[5], our vaccines have helped to protect many people against life-threatening infectious diseases such as pneumococcal pneumonia. Today, we are proud to be partnering with DoctorOnCall and UOB Malaysia to raise awareness and alleviate the financial burden of parents in protecting their children against pneumococcal disease," said Ms. Luksanawan Thangpaibool, Country Manager, Pfizer Malaysia & Brunei.

"ASK4VACCINE": Your child's immunity comes first

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the livelihood of many Malaysians across the country[6]. Recognising that some may face challenges during this time, the "ASK4VACCINE" programme, which is exclusive to UOB Malaysia credit card holders, aims to provide payment flexibility through its 12-month interest-free instalment payment plan. With this, parents may worry less when it comes to ensuring access to quality healthcare for their children and safeguarding them against diseases. Additionally, taxpayers can also claim up to RM1,000 in income tax relief for pneumococcal vaccination for themselves, spouses, and children[7].

"At UOB Malaysia, we are committed to standing by our customers and offering assistance in times of need. We understand the importance of having access to affordable vaccines which is why we have collaborated with DoctorOnCall and Pfizer to offer the "ASKFORVACCINE" programme. With the 12-month interest-free instalment payment plan offered, we enable our customers to safeguard their children's health while protecting their finances at the same time. With this plan, our customers are able to manage their money with greater flexibility without having to compromise on their children's well-being," said Mr Ronnie Lim, Managing Director and Country Head of Personal Financial Services, UOB Malaysia.

To help members of the public understand more about vaccines and immunisations as well as dispelling some of the common misconceptions surrounding this topic, the information is available on DoctorOnCall's website containing informational articles and videos as well as free doctor consult initiative.

"Promoting public health literacy and improving healthcare affordability with a positive patient experience are the cornerstone towards building DoctorOnCall, a sustainable digital healthcare platform for Malaysians. We are delighted to be a part of this tripartite collaboration with Pfizer and UOB Malaysia. Together, we hope to welcome a future where all children are protected against vaccine-preventable diseases such as pneumococcal pneumonia," said Chiak Tang, Chief Operating Officer, DoctorOnCall.

