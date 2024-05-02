Doctors For You Launches Revolutionary 'Doctors On Call' Service in Dubai

Doctors For You introduces a transformative healthcare service in Dubai, offering 'Doctors On Call' for home and hotel visits, complemented by lab tests at home, ensuring accessible and prompt medical care.

—

Doctors For You, a leader in healthcare innovation, today announced the launch of its pioneering 'Doctors On Call' service in Dubai. This service is designed to deliver expert healthcare directly to residents and visitors in the comfort of their homes or hotel rooms, reshaping the traditional healthcare delivery model.

With the new 'Doctors On Call' service, Doctors For You is breaking down the barriers of conventional healthcare accessibility by providing expert medical consultations and lab services directly to patients without the need to travel. This service is especially beneficial in a bustling city like Dubai, where traveling can often be time-consuming due to traffic.

Service Highlights Include:

Doctor on Call Services: Fast, reliable medical consultations at home or hotels with DHA-certified doctors, available within 30 minutes of booking.

Teleconsultation: Round-the-clock access to medical professionals through virtual consultations, accommodating the busy schedules of Dubai's residents.

In-Clinic Consultations and Pharmacy: Continuation of traditional in-clinic services complemented by a fully stocked pharmacy for comprehensive healthcare.

Lab Tests at Home: Convenient at-home sample collection for laboratory tests, enhancing the patient care experience.

"Our 'Doctors On Call' service is a game-changer for Dubai’s healthcare landscape, providing on-demand medical experts at your doorstep," said a spokesperson for Doctors For You. "We are committed to delivering personalized and professional healthcare that meets the needs of every patient, right where they are."

Easy Access and Booking:

Scheduling a service with Doctors For You is seamless. Patients can book a home visit or a teleconsultation through a dedicated customer service team available via phone or WhatsApp at 800ASMI (800-2764).

Empowering Patients:

By launching the 'Doctors On Call' service, Doctors For You is empowering residents and visitors in Dubai to take control of their health in a more convenient and efficient manner. This service not only saves time but also reduces the stress associated with traditional clinic visits.

About Doctors For You:

Doctors For You is a premier healthcare innovation company based in Dubai, dedicated to enhancing patient care through technology and personalized service. The company offers a broad spectrum of healthcare services, setting new standards in the medical field.



Contact Info:

Name: Asmina Ahmad

Email: Send Email

Organization: Doctors For You

Website: https://www.doctorsforyou.ae



Release ID: 89128758

