Documentary Film "8:15 Hiroshima | From Father To Daughter" First Global Online Screening Free Event (August 6-9) For The 77th Anniversary of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

A Riveting First Person Account of Teen Hiroshima Survivor to Remind The World of The Horrors of Nuclear War And The Power of Love and Forgiveness, Free from August 6th through 9th, 2022 (All Time Zones)

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Film 8:15 Hiroshima | From Father To Daughter, produced by Runaway Horses, announced its First Global Online Screening Event available here: https://watch.showandtell.film/watch/815hiroshima.



Free Global Screening Event Aug 6 - 9 For 77th Anniversary of Hiroshima and Nagasaki - A Riveting First Person Account of Teen Hiroshima Survivor to Remind The World of The Horror of Nuclear War And The Power of Love and Forgiveness.

8:15 Hiroshima's timely global screening will occur during the month of the First Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference being held at the United Nations – and amidst the heightened potential for nuclear war.

8:15 Hiroshima, was produced by Akiko Mikamo, the daughter of a hibakusha (nuclear bomb survivor), to illustrate her father's remarkable true story, message for peace and vision for a world without nuclear weapons.

"My father told me, 'I don't want anybody else to ever have to go through the agony of another nuclear war,' and asked me to spread his message to younger generations throughout the world," said Dr. Akiko Mikamo, Executive Producer of 8:15 Hiroshima and Author of 8:15 – A True Story of Survival and Forgiveness from Hiroshima. https://815hiroshima.com

"The world is closer to the use of nuclear weapons out of desperation—or by accident or miscalculation—than at any time since the early 1980s. As Russian President Putin has ordered his nation's nuclear forces to go on heightened alert, the West has been warned that any interference with the invasion of Ukraine would have 'consequences that you have never experienced in your history.' Suddenly, the unthinkable seems possible again."- Tom Nichols (The Atlantic)

About Film 8:15 Hiroshima

Narrated in English with Japanese subtitles, this hybrid documentary-narrative film features never before seen video and audio recordings of Shinji Mikamo, evocative reenactments, and archival images — "bringing the past into the present." (Modern Times Review)

2020, United States, 50 min,

Director J.R. Heffelfinger

Executive Producer Akiko Mikamo

Producer Nini Le Huynh

"8:15 Hiroshima has a big impact that brings out our humanity, and I hope it will bring us closer to a future that resolves conflict nonviolently." - Peter Kuznick (Co-author, The Untold History of the United States with Oliver Stone)

"A highly artistic work with a prayer for peace." - Asahi Family Newspaper

For more information/interview requests, press only: