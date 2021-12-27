Documentary Zhong Nanshan/ZNS Aired on Discovery Channel in Southeast Asia

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 28, 2021, the single-episode character documentary Zhong Nanshan/ZNS, jointly produced by Guangdong Radio and Television and the pioneering global entertainment document provider, Discovery Inc., was broadcast on Discovery Channel in Southeast Asia. With a unique perspective and an audience-friendly approach, the documentary demonstrated to the international audience how a character like Academician Zhong Nanshan has led the people to fight the epidemic through crises and difficulties, while empowering the ordinary civilians with immense strength and confidence.

Zhong Nanshan/ZNS is based on a series of memorable and well-known events on the Chinese Internet and the interviews with several representative figures, including Su Yueming, the assistant of Zhong, illustrator Liang Xiaoguang, Stephon Marbury, the chief coach of Beijing Beikong basketball team, etc. From their perspective, the documentary revisited the over ten-year's time from SARS to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the major events related to infectious diseases that aroused wide concern, and drew out the map of how Academician Zhong evolved from a respiratory doctor to an anti-epidemic hero in people's minds. Adopting a rather relatable form that is also applicable to current trends on the internet, the documentary immersed everyone into the daily scenes in life while exploring the spirit reflected by Academician Zhong in the complex public opinion environment. His indomitable pursuit of science and truth, as well as his benevolence as a doctor who endeavors to protect mankind from the virus are exactly the power that can break through the current haze and awake the hearts of the people. People are also guided by figures like him, the beacon-like figures, to seek truth and be realistic, and work together to create a more optimized environment on the internet and social medias. It is precisely in this way that the Chinese people can work hand in hand and live through disasters and challenges time and time again, while accumulating more courage and confidence to fight the epidemic.

Mr. Vikram Channa, Vice President and Head of Content & Products for East and South East Asia of Discovery Inc. expressed that, "This is our second documentary devoted to Academician Zhong Nanshan. Compared with the previous one, this one is set in the current background of the times as well as the environment of public opinion at home and abroad, which have experienced enormous changes. We have always insisted on telling Chinese stories from an international perspective. This time, we attempted to tell the story from a third-person perspective, hoping to make it easier for our international audience to understand the symbol of trust embodied by the character of Academician Zhong as well as his international influence during the time of COVID-19."

ZhongNanShan/ZNS was aired at 19:10 pm, Dec.28th on Discovery Channel SEA and re-broadcast at 9:05 & 12:25 on Dec. 29th.