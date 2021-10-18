Dog Missing for Seven Years Back Home with Help from CitizenShipper

A missing puppy was found after seven years. CitizenShipper and Word of Life Transport worked together to bring the dog home.

—

When a little, malnourished dog matted with dirt, flaky skin and knotted fur arrived at a Mississippi veterinary hospital, no one knew her secret. But a quick microchip scan helped deliver incredible news. Sissi, a 14-year-old Maltese went missing in 2014 from her Florida home – over seven years ago and more than nine hundred miles away.

Stunned and overcome with excitement, Sissi’s owner, who lives in south Florida, quickly utilized CitizenShipper to bring her long-lost pooch home. She found Word of Life Transport, an animal and furniture shipment service, on the CitizenShipper site and booked the company to reunite her with Sissi.

Jennifer and Brandon Tyler, co-founders of Word of Life Transport, saw the shipment pop up on their feed and knew this one was destined for them. The Tyler’s are animal lovers and have five pets of their own. “Honestly, we felt called to manage the transport of Sissi,” said Jennifer. “It wasn’t a matter of if we should do it or how much money we made from the transport. We just were compelled to be part of this sweet puppy’s journey home.”

During the 16-hour car ride, Brandon Tyler shared photos and videos of Sissi cuddled in a Scooby-Doo blanket, accompanied by a pink sloth plush toy, with her owner. He describes the experience of pulling into the owner’s driveway and witnessing the joyous reunion as a privilege. ““By the time it was all said and done, I was crying too,” said Brandon.

Richard Obousy, Founder and CEO of CitizenShipper was thrilled to be part of another successful pet transport story. “These never get old,” said Obousy. “While we have been part of tens of thousands of excellent pet journeys, there are some that stand out as particularly satisfying and this is certainly one of them. Congratulations to Word of Life Transport for a job well done!

CitizenShipper is a third-party online marketplace where people with something to ship connect with professional, vetted transporters willing to deliver items for a fee.

