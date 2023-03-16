Dog Training Elite announces its grand opening event in Cleveland, Ohio, from March 24 to 26

Dog Training Elite (Greater Cleveland) will bring personalized dog training services to Cleveland.

Dog Training Elite Cleveland, a locally owned and operated dog training company, is excited to announce its grand opening event at the IX Center for the Home and Remodeling Expo on March 24, 25, and 26. Dog Training Elite has been around for 40 years and is owned by military veterans Kevin Johnson and Josh Lopez, along with Andrea Johnson.

Josh, a former K9 Handler in the United States Navy, has trained dogs since 2008. He and his team specialize in training Service Dogs, Advanced Obedience, Off-leash, Therapy Dogs, and Protection Dogs. According to Josh, "Clear communication between dog and owner is key," and "We train any breed, any size." The company believes dog training is essential for establishing a solid bond between dogs and their owners, ensuring their safety, and creating a harmonious living environment.

Dog Training Elite utilizes command-based training methods, meaning dogs don't have to be bribed with treats to follow commands. The company offers personalized dog training services in Cleveland, designed to teach owners how to train their dogs alongside a professional dog trainer in their home environment and small group settings. The company believes that the key to sustained obedience and training is to empower owners to be an integral part of the training experience.

"Our passion for dogs and service sets us apart," says Andrea Johnson. "All of our local dog trainers are trustworthy, willing to be there for our clients, and love what they do. We want to build a community for our clients that love their dogs just as much as we do, and once you begin the training process with us, you become a part of the Dog Training Elite Cleveland family."

Dog Training Elite Greater Cleveland is excited to bring their highly successful and unique positive dog training program to the Cleveland community. "Training takes time, commitment, and balance," says Josh. "We are different from other training programs because we will be there every step of the way to help our clients and their dogs achieve sustained, deep-rooted obedience."

The dog parents can visit the official website of Dog Training Elite Greater Cleveland at: https://dogtrainingelite.com/cleveland and learn more about their services or stop by their booth at the IX Center for the Home and Remodeling Expo on March 24th, 25th, and 26th.

For updates, follow the Facebook page of Dog Training Elite Greater Cleveland at: https://www.facebook.com/dogtrainingelitegreatercleveland



