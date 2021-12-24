Doge Run Token Launches, As It Aims To Become A Powerhouse

Doge Run is developed to offer opportunities to $DRUN users and players to monetize their video gaming skills.

The Doge Run team is excited and pleased to announce the release of its play-to-earn game on the Binance Smart Chain.

The team aims to work in taking the crypto gaming market to next level by leveraging the potential in the industry to advance its cause through its play-to-earn game.

Inspired by Runner Games, Doge Run “combines everyone’s favourite meme-coin with the lucrative and trending gaming sector of the crypto market to obtain the highest score possible by continuing to survive and run while collecting coins to boost your score.”

The Token

The Doge Run project’s native token is $DRUN. Players are required to hold this token to enable them to use play-to-earn gaming features and experience its benefits.

Gameplay

NFT Utility

Plans are in the advanced stage for the design and creation of the project’s NFT collection. It is expected to be released within the first quarter of the project.

Thanks to a unique utility, the NFTs allow players to boost game-play attributes by using the NFTs.

Leaderboards

For the elite players (according to the ranking), there are rewards available. There are daily to weekly $DRUN rewards according to the performance.

Presale

The team has released a comprehensive information about the token presale as shown below:

• Presale address: 0x2d5D62a1753B6a285DEB311a3eE707Bd66752bd5

• Token name: Doge Run

• Token symbols: DRUN

• Total Supply: 100,000,000,000

• DRUNTokens For Presale: 38,999,999,925

• DRUNTokens For Liquidity: 27,999,999,990.

• DRUNPresale Rate1 BNB = 82,105,263.

• DRUNListing Rate1 BNB = 81,871,345.

• DRUNSoft Cap: 300.

• BNBHard Cap: 475.

• BNB unsold Tokens: Burn.

• Presale Start Time: 2021.12.20 23:00 (UTC).

• Presale End Time: 2021.12.21 01:00 (UTC).

Social links:

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeRunToken

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DogeRunToken

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yl3bplsPOnA

Contact Info:

Name: Nikil Gupta

Email: Send Email

Organization: DogeRun

Address: US/NY

Website: https://dogeruntoken.com/

