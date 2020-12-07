Dogness Announces OEM Order from International Pet Specialty Retailer

DONGGUAN, China, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogness International Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, announced an OEM order for certain pet products including harnesses and leashes, expected to be valued at $4 million. The customer is one of the world’s largest small format pet specialty retailers, with more than 600 stores around the world.



Revenue will be recognized upon shipment, with an initial shipment expected to occur over the next two weeks and the balance shipped during calendar year 2021. The Company anticipates recognizing the majority of sales during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, “This is another major win for us and underscores our business momentum, the attractiveness of our broad line of high-quality pet products, and the effectiveness of our sales and marketing teams. We implemented a more aggressive strategy in order to capture a greater share of the opportunities we are seeing. We believe the pet market is in a period of sustained expansion, as we benefit from positive tailwinds from COVID-19 driving increased pet ownership, along with a shift in demographics to owners with higher disposable income that are prioritizing pet ownership and spending on their pets. These trends bode well for our business given our market leadership, commitment to innovation and strong distribution and partner network.”

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was born in 2003 from the belief that pet dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness is able to simplify pet lifestyles, make them more scientific, and enhance the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our customers’ businesses, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations:

Global IR Partners

David Pasquale

New York Office Phone: +1-914-337-8801

DOGZ@globalirpartners.com