DoiT International Achieves AWS Managed Service Provider Designation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoiT International (DoiT), a global multi-cloud software and managed service provider (MSP) with deep expertise in Kubernetes, machine learning, big data and proprietary cost optimization tooling, today announced acceptance into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) MSP Partner Program.

The AWS MSP Partner Program recognizes leading AWS Partner Network (APN) Consulting Partners highly skilled at providing full lifecycle solutions to customers. Next-generation AWS MSPs enable organizations to invent tomorrow, solve business problems and support initiatives by driving key outcomes. Their expertise, guidance and services help companies through each stage of the cloud adoption journey.

"Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their strategic goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation offered by the public cloud," said Yoav Toussia-Cohen, co-founder and CEO of DoiT International. "AWS plays a big role in this realm, which is why we've had a long relationship. We are gratified to be highlighted as an MSP that uniquely offers premium services and technology that helps organizations to cost-effectively innovate quickly and effortlessly in the cloud."

By migrating to and building on AWS, companies around the world are redefining what's possible. The explosive growth of technology solutions available from AWS and APN Partners, combined with the need for faster and more agile solution development, raises many questions for companies seeking to modernize their business. The AWS MSP Partner Program was created to help customers identify validated AWS Consulting Partners skilled at cloud infrastructure and application migration, and deliver value to customers by offering proactive monitoring, automation and management of their customers' environments.

AWS MSP Partners are fundamental to helping customers take advantage of the AWS Cloud.

"DoiT International has acted as a direct extension of our team," said Karthik Ranganathan, co-founder and CTO of Yugabyte, the company behind the popular open-source, distributed SQL database YugabyteDB . "Their best-in-class tools, support and cross-cloud experience streamlined the launch of Yugabyte Cloud, and their ISV Go Global Program acted as a springboard in jumpstarting our GTM efforts. They are a valuable partner to have."

The news follows a year with many AWS honors for DoiT. In 2020, the company was named AWS APN Reseller Partner of the Year in Israel and an AWS Well-Architected Partner. Its cloud experts achieved distinction for earning more than 100 AWS certifications. DoiT was also named an APN Immersion Day Partner, with its cloud architects certified to provide technical workshops and guided tours of AWS products and services.

"DoiT is passionate and laser-focused in designing and building next-gen AWS infrastructure to enable our global clients," said Ric Harvey, DoiT Staff Cloud Architect. "This recognition is a personal accomplishment for the entire DoiT team and rewarding for our customers."

The AWS MSP Program validation process consists of a rigorous multi-day onsite audit by an independent third party. It aims to confirm the partner's ability to bring next-generation managed services and capabilities in cloud architecture, automation, optimization and management to clients' AWS environments. The audit enables customers to confidently identify qualified AWS MSP Partners. Successfully completing it ensures AWS MSP Partners are experts on all products and features, that their business processes are best of breed and that they're capable of delivering the high level of customer focus Amazon is known for.

About DoiT International

DoiT International is a leading provider of multi-cloud expertise, proprietary cloud optimization and governance software. The company tackles complex problems of scale for customers, using expertise in machine learning, algorithms, complexity analysis and system design.

Founded in 2011, DoiT International operates in nearly 70 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia and Israel. For more information, please visit doit-intl.com .



