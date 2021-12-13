DOKU expands its Indonesian offering into mobile commerce using Singapore-based tech solution from KADDRA

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DOKU, Indonesia's first and largest digital payment gateway, has entered a strategic partnership with Kaddra, award-winning Singapore-based tech company providing loyalty, mobile commerce and remarketing solutions for retail & consumer brands.

The staggering growth of digital payments has opened new opportunities for SMEs to develop stronger digital commerce. DOKU sits at the forefront of this trend, and through this new alliance, will be providing the next generation of all-in-one solutions for its merchants.

Mobile-commerce in Indonesia saw an explosive 70% growth in the first half of 2021, making Indonesia the third-largest app-commerce market in the world. DOKU has already supported hundreds of thousands of Indonesian businesses to step into the digital world and will now help propel them into a new era of mobile commerce.

DOKU Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Nabilah Alsagoff shared, "Indonesia's consumer behaviours are evolving at an incredible pace, and we must ensure local businesses are equipped to deal with these changes. We are thrilled to partner with Kaddra and leverage their technology to provide the necessary tools for SMEs to grow with cutting-edge mobile-commerce they can afford."

Fully integrated with the payment gateway, DOKU's e-Retail mobile solution provides everything a business needs, allowing merchants to expand and leverage their web based presence to mobile app for on-the-go store management. Loyalty to incentivise customers to shop; app commerce with secure payment and delivery for a smooth User-Experience; and a marketing engine to retarget shoppers with a personal approach.

"Indonesia is the epicentre of Southeast Asia's thriving e-commerce scene, and DOKU's new e-Retail solution will shape the future of digital sales across the country," said Quentin Chiarugi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kaddra. "We are delighted to partner and support DOKU in their quest to bring tangible digital solutions for their merchants, keeping in mind the importance of an all-in-one ecosystem."

About DOKU

Founded in 2007 as an electronic payments company, DOKU counts over 150 thousand of mostly B2B merchants across industries, and they are the only company to hold five operating licenses from the Bank of Indonesia. Those five licenses enables DOKU to offer a variety of solutions, such as payment gateway, domestic fund transfers, cross border remittance, biller payments, e-money, and e-wallet. Customers can use DOKU e-wallet to shop online and offline, transfer money to other DOKU users, withdraw cash, make bank transfers, top-up mobile phone credits, and pay bills.

About Kaddra

Kaddra is an award-winning Singapore-based technology company providing an all-in-one loyalty, mobile commerce and remarketing solution, powering digital storefronts for businesses in over 20 industries. Harnessing the power of smartphone technology, Kaddra can improve retention and engagement, sales, marketing reach and customer service at unprecedented levels.

Contact: sales@kaddra.com