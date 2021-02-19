Dole Launches Sunshine For All Fund Fueling Innovation To Close The Gaps On Good Nutrition

Global Fund Will Work to Drive Brand Closer to Fulfilling Its Promise

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just over six months after issuing The Dole Promise to the world, Dole Asia Holdings and its subsidiaries are focusing on both global awareness and immediate action with the launch of its Sunshine for All™ Fund, a $2 million annual fund that will support global strategic partnerships and innovation in the crucial areas of sustainability, food access and waste. The fund is being launched in tandem with The Growing Distance, a short film that addresses the critical gaps the company sees as barriers to good nutrition for all.

Startling and ever-worsening global statistics around nutrition are driving Dole's search for solutions. For example, nearly one-quarter of the world's population is experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity1 and globally one-third of food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted2. By partnering with the talented innovators, promising start-ups, and progressive partners, the Fund will address these gaps of affordability and waste, as well accessibility and acceptability – all driving to fulfil Dole's Promise and for People, the Planet, and our collective Prosperity.

"We have given ourselves five years to deliver on our ambitious goals and innovations that can move us quickly forward. Our ambition is to partner with innovators and to open up opportunities for immense evolution and tangible solutions. This will be a key enabler to continue to make our business a force for good." said Christian Wiegele, President, Dole Asia Fresh.

Dole recognizes the need for collaboration with likeminded partners to join in the fight against food injustice around the world. Thus, the company is seeking partners – from entrepreneurs, start-ups, strategic thinking to social impact enterprises, and NGOs – to bring their expertise in food production, nutritional science, compostable packaging, supply chain, logistics, sustainable agriculture and fast-moving consumer goods, to bear.

"Our work to bring Sunshine for All during the pandemic reinforced our belief that people will join us when they believe in what we do," said Barbara Guerpillon, Global Head of Ventures, Dole Packaged Foods and Asia Fresh. "The Fund is our signal to the world that we are open for business and that business is finding, fuelling and fostering innovation, actions and change."

To learn more or apply to the fund, please visit sunshineforall.com

About Dole Asia Holdings Pte Ltd.

Dole Asia Holdings Pte Ltd. is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four areas of sustainability in all its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com.

About the Dole Promise

In 2020 Dole announced The Dole Promise, with its three pillars around nutrition, sustainability and the creation of shared value.

Working towards zero fruit loss from Dole farms to markets by 2025, aiming for zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025. Working towards net zero carbon emissions in Dole operations by 2030. Better for all Stakeholders: Dole will continue to positively impact all farmers, communities and people working for Dole – through its commitment to equal opportunity, living wages, and an ever-increasing level of safety, nutrition, and wellbeing. The company also seeks to advance human rights within the direct operations and supply chains by building a culture of transparency and accountability. The company also aims for a 50% increase in the value of its business by 2025.

1 World Health Organization: The State of Food Security & Nutrition in the World

2 Food & Agriculture Organization of the UN: Food Loss & Food Waste

