DOLE SUNSHINE COMPANY TAKES POOR SNACKING HABITS TO TASK WITH 'MALNUTRITION LABELS' PRINTED WITH NUTRITIONAL FRUIT INK

Award-winning Malnutrition Labels Campaign Lands in London

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed to spark conversation and action, Malnutrition Labels: Nutritional Ink, launched today by the Dole Sunshine Company (DSC), calls attention to the low nutritional value in some of Britain's favourite snacks and on-the-go food options by printing ads using ink made almost entirely of fruit. A launch film captures the campaign's innovative approach to communication and consumer education, showcasing posters across the city printed with ink containing more nutritional value than many of the snacks consumed daily around the world - think fast food, sweets and more.

DSC partnered with London-based St. Luke's Communications and Bompas & Parr, leading experts in multi-sensory experience design, to create a range of printing inks made almost entirely of fruit and natural ingredients - containing more nutrients than many not-so-nutritious snack choices. Testing was led by food scientists and went through various rounds of experimentation, using a variety of fruit waste and scraps, from pineapples to grapefruit, to create optimal colours and nutritional formulation for printing. The integrated campaign will be deployed across OOH, social, and digital elements.

"Nutrition and wellness are core to our portfolio transformation at the Dole Sunshine Company. Too often we see consumers making poor choices, but the responsibility needs to shift to industry and government to ensure access to proper nutrition," said Pier Luigi Sigismondi, President, Dole Packaged Food & Beverages Group. "Nutritional Ink is designed to spark thought provoking conversations and hopefully, inspire actions that drive the systemic change that our food system so desperately needs. A small amount of distilled fruit may contain more good nutrients than some popular snacks. This campaign is about building consumer advocacy for access to more healthy food options that provide the necessary nutrients for a healthy and sustainable lifestyle."

Inspired by the trusted and universally known nutrition label, DSC's Malnutrition Labels were first introduced in a series of larger-than-life projections meant to call attention city- and nationwide to the alarming nutritional issues affecting us today. Next, Malnutrition Labels: Food Waste helped to transform the symbol of waste into a valuable tool supporting food waste reduction and fighting hunger, appearing on big belly smart waste and recycling bins, trash bags and waste removal trucks in New York City. With this iteration of the campaign, DSC invites people to #FavourMoreFruit when it comes to making better snack choices, as well as do their part to help #ChangetheFacts around malnutrition.

As part of the campaign Dole Sunshine donated products to FareShare, the UK's largest charity fighting food waste and hunger, which will be redistributed to its network of nearly 9,500 charities and community groups across the UK. As well as food banks, these charities provide wraparound services for people who are often struggling with issues including unemployment and low income, debt, homelessness, family break up, and dependency.

Bompas & Parr Studio said: "The creative research and development process in creating a cutting-edge culinary innovation like nutritional ink has been a fascinating one. From carefully balancing the ingredients to create vibrant colours, to modifying the textures to ensure they were compatible with screen printing techniques, we managed to show that a traditional chemical-based process can be re-produced in a sustainable plant-based way, with actual nutritional value, as well."

To learn more and see what you can do to help, visit Changethefacts.com.

About The Dole Sunshine Company

The name Dole Sunshine Company is used to represent the global interests and combined efforts of Dole Asia Holdings, Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods and Dole Asia Fresh. Dole Sunshine Company is not an actual business entity and does not operate as such in any country or region. For more information on Dole Sunshine Company, please visit DoleSunshine.com .

About the Dole Promise

In June 2020 Dole announced The Dole Promise, with its three pillars around nutrition, sustainability and the creation of shared value.

Better for People: Access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025, moving towards zero processed sugar in all Dole Packaged Foods products by 2025.



Better for Planet: Working towards zero fruit loss from Dole farms to markets by 2025, aiming for zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025. Working towards net zero carbon emissions in Dole operations by 2030.



Better for all Stakeholders: Dole will continue to positively impact all farmers, communities and people working for Dole – through its commitment to equal opportunity, living wages, and an ever-increasing level of safety, nutrition, and wellbeing. The company also seeks to advance human rights within the direct operations and supply chains by building a culture of transparency and accountability. The company also aims for a 50% increase in the value of its business by 2025.

Malnutrition Facts: Chapter 2 was conceived in partnership with Lanfranco & Cordova and implemented with support from agency partners including Spark Foundry, High Wide & Handsome, and Peppercomm.

The Dole Promises are from the Dole Asia Holdings group of companies, and apply to their products, which can be seen at sunshineforall.com.