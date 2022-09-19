DollarBack Comes to the Rescue of Crypto Scam Victims

ZURICH, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For any crypto investor, it's nothing unusual to come across scammers. While it's undeniable that the number of these fraudsters is increasing alarmingly across the cryptospace, it's shockingly true that more and more people continue to get hoodwinked through these deceptive schemes. For such hapless victims, DollarBack, a small European team dedicated to helping such scam victims has devised a novel project, the frontline objective of which is to aid in recovering the losses.

What is DollarBack?

DollarBack offers an opportunity for anyone losing money due to crypto scams to recover their lost investments. It is done through giveaways, which are distributed multiple times throughout a month. Winners in these giveaways will be selected through a random generator. Along with it, the victims will be helped to recover the amount of money lost due to investment fraud.

A person scammed in a crypto investment can avail DollarBack's assistance by purchasing tokens from its website. This is followed by filling out a form and the Dollarback team verifying the submitted information and finally confirming the scam.

What makes DollarBack great?

With the central objective of making the cryptospace cleaner and safer, the DollarBack team continuously keeps its eyes on the crypto world and looks out for scams taking place. Every member of the team has gone through KYC verification. On top of that, an audit is completed for the entire project which can be viewed on the website.

All team members are forbidden from purchasing tokens to tighten overall security; in fact, tokens are frozen for them for a period of two years. Thus, anyone, either an amateur or professional seeking assistance to recover money lost in scams in the crypto world, can reach out to the experts at DollarBack.

How to take part in giveaways at DollarBack and win?

After signing up with DollarBack, a crypto scam victim is required to deposit the $BACK tokens through the Home page or buy tokens on multiple services. This will kick off a process made up of three different levels. Each level determines the total number of chances to take part in the monthly giveaways. It's clarified that there is no need to share any personal or sensitive information to take part in the giveaways.

What else can be expected from DollarBack?

DollarBack is currently working on developing a mechanism where crypto investors will be warned about suspicious projects as well as data before they venture ahead with their investments. In case a specific crypto coin is not known, a mini audit will take place via the wallet directly, thereby helping the crypto investor identify honeypots or other scams before investment. Holding $BACK tokens is also beneficial for them since it allows a 2% holder reward in the case of non-staked tokens.

DollarBack is dedicated to shielding crypto investors from prospective crypto scams. With its tailored services, it aims to ensure a safe investment ecosystem and peace of mind for all crypto investors in the long run.

Website: https://dollarback.io

Email: info@dollarback.io

