Dominica Building World's Longest Mono-Cable Car, Aiming for Guinness Record

—



Dominica- the picturesque island in the Caribbean, is on the path to create history with the construction of the “World’s Longest Mono-Cable Car”. It will be 4.1 miles (6.6 kilometres) long and seamlessly connect the Capital, Roseau, with the Boiling Lake, the world’s second-largest hot spring.



The cable car is expected to be completed in two years and will transport passengers to the Boiling Lake in 20 minutes. This is a significant reduction from the current hike to the lake, which takes about eight hours (round-trip).



The Dominica cable car will provide magnificent views of the island’s lush green rainforest and mountainous terrain. It is expected to be a major tourist attraction and will boost the economy.



A Guinness World Record in Making



Upon completion, the Cable Car Dominica will become the “World’s longest detachable mono-cable car”. It is expected to become a “Guinness World Record” surpassing the “Ba Na Big” Cable Car in Vietnam, which is 3.6 miles (5.8 km) long.



This ambitious project is anticipated to be completed within the next two years. Critics believe that it will dramatically transform travel experiences for both locals and tourists by becoming the “Caribbean’s most desired place” to visit.



Reports suggest that in the future, travellers won't have truly experienced the Caribbean rainforests until they take a ride on Dominica's cable car.

As anticipation builds, it's clear that this cable car will redefine the way people will explore and appreciate the natural wonders of the Caribbean in the years to come.



The journey to the Boiling Lake through the Cable Car Dominica will pass through the lush green rainforest, Trafalgar Falls, and Titou Gorge among other natural wonders the island has to offer.



Creating New Opportunities in Dominica



The record-breaking mono-cable car project not only promises to captivate tourists but also stands as a beacon of hope for the local workforce. Sources indicate that the Cable Car is set to create substantial employment opportunities for the local community.



During the construction phase alone, more than 100 skilled Dominicans have been employed on this project. In the post-construction scenario, an additional 100 Dominicans will be directly employed, and over 200 individuals will find avenues for employment and business indirectly.



Dominica Cable Car will have a positive impact on various sectors, from taxi drivers and souvenir shops to local food vendors and tour guides, weaving a tapestry of economic growth and prosperity throughout the region.



The venture is not merely aimed at transforming landscapes but it's about shaping livelihoods and fostering a promising future for the country’s workforce.



ABL Holdings & Doppelmayr’s Project



ABL Holdings, in collaboration with Doppelmayr, is building the Dominica Cable Car project.



With over 131 years of experience in building such projects around the world, Austrian company Doppelmayr is recognized for its innovative designs, cutting-edge technology and expertise in the field.



Notably, with a team of over 16,000 employees globally, Doppelmayr has completed more than 15,000 installations in 98 countries, cementing its position as a pioneer and innovator in the field of cable car technology.



The upcoming cable car project in Dominica is expected to boost tourism on the island. For example, currently a single cruise ship hosts between 3,000 to 5,000 passengers. Approximately only 15% of the cruise passengers will disembark to visit the island.



With the opening of this unique cable car, Dominica expects to see a three-fold increase in the number of disembarking passengers visiting the island.



In addition, it is expected that the project will also boost the number of cruise ships docking in Dominica that will in turn exponentially increase the number of passengers arriving on its shores.



The increased tourist activity will create direct and indirect jobs boosting the island’s hospitality and service industries.



The Cable Car is a citizenship-by-investment (CBI) approved project - CBI projects are a crucial gateway to attract substantial foreign direct investment into Dominica, which funds have been instrumental in the growth and development of the country. In the same way, the proposed international airport will greatly enhance accessibility to Dominica which is a critical advancement to the tourism industry.



The improved air connectivity will act as a catalyst, attracting more travellers, who will further explore the unique experience offered by Cable Car Dominica. It will help enrich the island's tourism industry and bolster its economic growth.



The Cable Car Dominica is built according to climate-resilient specifications, therefore being in alignment with the country’s ambitious goal of becoming the ‘World’s First Climate Resilient Nation’.



By diversifying the economic landscape, the cable car will also create a wealth of new opportunities for the people of Dominica. It will attract an increased number of tourists which will create a vibrant environment for businesses to thrive.

