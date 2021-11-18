Domino’s & Storyly – A Success Story Delivered

The pizza delivery experts revolutionize their mobile marketing efforts with in-app stories by Storyly and achieve an increase in conversion rates.

Facing increasing competition in the delivery and take-away market, Domino’s Pizza looked to maximize the efficiency of in-app marketing campaigns and promotion conversion rates, increase the adoption of their app and its new features, and reward loyal users. With Storyly Stories, which creates an immersive and tappable story experience in the most native way, they achieved an overwhelming increase in user engagement and conversion rates.

Storyly’s lean software development kit (SDK) and easy-to-use Story creation features allowed for interactive in-app stories for streamlining the ordering process in the form of polls and video stories that lead the user to interact with the designated CTAs (call to actions). Thanks to Storyly, brands can facilitate new feature adoption with no effort by explaining how they work in an engaging way through in-app stories. They can design in-app marketing campaigns to trigger action without interruption, providing a free-flowing user experience.

Domino’s “App-Only Campaigns” with in-app stories by Storyly achieved an overall 64% higher conversion rate compared to static banners, and visits to the campaign page rose to a staggering 37% CTR (click-through rate). Also, they have seen a 20% increase in wallet feature adoption.

Since 2017, App Samurai’s passion for mobile growth has translated into a powerful suite of simple, AI-powered, plug-and-play in-app tools that have become of great value to a series of increasingly high profile customers as well as user acquisition and engagement professionals worldwide. Storyly’s expansive storytelling capabilities and functions facilitate the task of user retention and memorable engagement experiences followed by additional revenue streams for marketers in widely-familiar, social media Story formats.

Beril Savuri (Digital Product Manager at Domino’s Turkey): “We are extremely satisfied with the results achieved so far, and are currently planning to implement stories to further increase loyalty through personalizations and recommendations.”

About Storyly:

Storyly is the first in-app engagement channel that brings the familiar and striking mobile Story format to individual apps. It is a lightweight SDK that can be integrated in only 15 minutes - no coding experience necessary. In-app Stories, by nature, provide mobile apps with an opportunity to communicate any message in an interactive way without interrupting the experience. Additionally, Storyly customers enjoy advanced personalization, targeting, monetization, and automation capabilities as well as an intuitive studio and dashboard.

About App Samurai:

App Samurai is a mobile business growth company that delivers a suite of solutions for their clients’ end-to-end mobile growth journey - acquisition, fraud detection and engagement - regardless of their position in the mobile ecosystem. Mobile-focused technology, experience and expertise ensures growth and sustainable connections with customers via mobile applications.

