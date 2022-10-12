Domitila Barros’ Goal for Global Sustainable Development

Domitila Barros goal is to contribute to a global sustainable development that is effective. This dedication earned her the UNESCO Millennium Dreamer Award in the year 2000.

With her consistent work as a Greenfluencer, Domitila is a pioneer and solid reference in the sustainability market. With success, given Domitila is a great inspiration as winner of the UN Millennium Dreamer Award, Nominee as Young Global Leaders in the Wold Economic Forum , Davos 2023 and Finalist as one of the best sustainable European Designers this year at the German Sustainability award.

For over 22 Years Domitila continues the narrative of transformation and change-making. She has been active as a catalyst for several companies in terms of sustainable change and innovative approaches. Domitila is a global reference for sustainable business and we are more then grateful to Interview her in Bangkok at the Asian leading education technology conference and expo.



With the focus on the preparation of this year's world climate conference COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. At the invitation of the German foreign Minister Baerbock , Domitila discussed concrete steps to deal with the climate crisis. The focus lied especially on Her expertise on the topics of social entrepreneurship, sustainability and fair trade.

Domitila impressive Speech that we could wach online emphasized the negative social impact of unsustainable actions and advocated for recognizing environmental protection as a human right.



Domitila after 22 Year unstoppable Social and Environmental engagement what is the significance of the omination as an Young Global Leader at the world economic forum?



The Young Global Leaders Community is a forum for outstanding people who drive and implement positive change worldwide. The aim is to bring together different actors and personalities who drive positive change in various ways. There is where my nomination comes in the game. As a social entrepreneur, global changemaker and GREENfliuencerin from the slums, I have have been committed to the values ​​and mission of the Young Global Leader Community for 22 years. My tireless commitment to sustainability and social justice worldwide, as well as my own life story and expertise in the field of social circular economy, made it possible that I became the officially nomination as World Economic Forum Young Global Leader this Year. It means the world to me to know that my sisters all over the world not only believe but also supports me! I would never get this chance if wasn’t for my Sisters that nominated me and gave me the Voice and Stage to own my own narrative. It feels like dreams come true and is the prove that hard work pays off.



You were Born in a Brazilian favela and choose to live in Berlin Germany, how important is the topic Diversity for you?



I know for a fact that diversity and inclusion are essential issues of our time. Today I put my expertise into practice and, with my startup She is from the Jungle, I can stand up for the economic integration of Women in Brazil.

As a multicultural businesswoman, I also address diverse stakeholders and this unites worlds that normally rarely come together. It is this special kind of stakeholder integration that makes me particularly interesting in the area of ​​social, sustainable development. Diversity for me isn’t only a hashtag oder cute Word to be expressed in the Boardroom is where I live. Everyday and everywhere and all the discrimination and sexism that I experienced and Experience built my narrative. Based on facts and experience not on cute Quotes and I think this one of the things that are much needed now a days is: Diversity of biographies .

Digitization & sustainability are the biggest transformations of the 21st century.

How can digitization and sustainability be combined?



Digitalization and Sustainability are Central infrastructures of our lives, they shape our working world and our economy.

I try in my work to use Sustainability as a guide for digitization. Digitization can be green and play a key role in the fight for climate protection if used sensibly. Use digital processes efficiently, save time and optimize processes. But still having the Humans and Mother earth as the center of our work. Optimization doesn’t means to be firing the whole team and using cheap artificial intelligence programs, efficient means seating efficient solutions for our time.



Efficient for me CO2 savings potential of digital technologies higher than their own emissions and the Potential beyond environmental and climate goals: Social, Digitization and sustainability.



How does that fit together?



Sustainability is more than climate and environmental protection. Sustainability is also social esponsability.

Sustainability isn't just about finding environmentally friendly alternatives. It's about our entire society. Digital transformation as a solution for fully sustainable development.

Digitization brings new opportunities technologically, in climate protection and socially. Giving people opportunities, making them more independent.. Digitization needs sustainability and vice versa. Digitization brings new possibilities, technologically and far beyond. Use sensibly, use sustainably. The only way we can integrate both areas are using digitization for sustainability. With sustainability as a guide for digitization. We have to lose the fear of breaking new ground. Green & digital ways.



You came to Bangkok invited to visit the Bett - global community for education technology wich are the biggest Learnings that you take with you from Asian Best Practices?



Being at the region’s leading education technology conference and expo, is a honor and a pleasure. Gathering Wisdom based on experienced senior education leaders, educators and innovators is key to share intelligence on how to improve learning in the 21st century. Beside the fact that I love Asia and built my Plantbased Gold Brand as a digital Nomad here in Asia I learned a lot from you all here in the region over the last 10 Years and I Couldn’t miss the hugs and offline connections, who knows me, knows I am all about energy and thee are some things that needs to be done while creating, networking and being in the middle of construction and discussion thats why is so important fo me to be back in Asia and lean the new and reconnect in real life with the old to celebrate the new era, in a new country, with our wonderful community.

You guys know me you now I am all about the Higher Education! So when the community come together to tackle the plethora of business and pedagogical challenges facing the sector. I will definitely be in!

Working alongside the world’s leading education technology suppliers is necessary to be able to understand globally the market and perspectives.

