Domm Holland's Fast partners with Brisbane Lions to bring World's Fastest Checkout Experience to Online Team Shop and Gabba Stadium

The U.S.-based startup's world-famous one-click checkout is now available at shop.lions.com.au, with in-stadium activations to follow later this Autumn

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Brisbane Lions fans will be able to purchase their favorite team merchandise with the ease of one-click on shop.lions.com.au, thanks to a new partnership with Fast. This is the first time a professional Australian sports team has partnered with Fast, which was founded by Brisbanite Domm Holland.

Fast provides a streamlined, one-click checkout service that allows fans to buy without the hassle of navigating through a complicated purchase process or repeatedly entering the same information. Through the new partnership, fans making a purchase will share their payment, shipping, and contact information only once and never have to sign in or remember a password again; simply click 'Fast Checkout' and the order will be placed.

Later this Autumn, Fast QR codes on digital screens and concourses throughout the Gabba Stadium will enable fans cheering live or watching from home to make equally frictionless, instant purchases of their favorite items. Simply by scanning the codes with their mobile devices, either in-person or from their TV screens, the checkout process will be complete within seconds. With Fast Checkout, this season's 20-year-anniversary jersey will also be available during an exclusive pre-sale at the online store before going on sale for the general public.

"The Brisbane Lions are an iconic Australian sports club and even more so for a Brisbanite like myself," said Domm Holland, Co-Founder, and CEO of Fast. "I couldn't be more excited to partner with this innovative, forward-thinking club to bring one-click and headless checkout to the Brisbane Lions online store and Gabba Stadium. Partnering with Fast will make it easier and faster for Lions fans to buy team merchandise."

Lions CEO Greg Swann said the partnership would deliver the AFL's best customer experience to the Club's fans. "Our fans want to enjoy the games, not spend time in slow and complicated checkout processes and the partnership with Fast allows us to offer the world's fastest checkout, through our online store and in the Gabba as well," he said. "We are proud to be the first Australian team to partner with Fast after their incredible success with major clubs in the U.S. and U.K."

The Brisbane Lions are the first Australian Football League club to partner with Fast, joining the National Basketball Association's Cleveland Cavaliers and the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning in the U.S., as well as the Premier League Club Tottenham Hotspurs in the U.K.

ABOUT FAST

Fast's mission is to make buying online faster, safer and easier for everyone. Its Fast Login and Fast Checkout product enable a one-click sign-in and purchasing experience that makes it easier for people to buy and merchants to sell. The company's products work on any browser, device or platform for consistent, stress-free purchasing, either on a merchants own domain or through headless checkout on any other website. Fast invests heavily in its user privacy and security, with a Zero Fraud Guarantee on chargebacks for sellers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Fast is a privately held company founded by Domm Holland and Allison Barr Allen and funded by Stripe, Addition, Index Ventures, Susa Ventures and Sugar Capital. To learn more, visit fast.co.

ABOUT BRISBANE LIONS

The Brisbane Lions are a professional Australian rules football club based in Brisbane, Queensland. The club was formed in late 1996 via a merger of the Fitzroy Lions Football Club and the Brisbane Bears. The club wears the colours maroon, blue and gold and play home games at the GABBA. The Lions were the most successful AFL club of the 2000s, appearing in four consecutive Grand Finals from 2001 to 2004 and winning three premierships (2001, 2002, 2003). The club successfully introduced a women's side to the AFLW competition in 2017 who have gone on to feature in three Grand Finals and win their first premiership in 2021.

