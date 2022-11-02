Don Quijote, let you experience the happiness of immersive shopping

TOKYO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the complicated world, there are always people who can find their own small happiness. Or look up at the stars, or overlook the sunset. The latter is the infinite happiness pursued by the masses. Don Quijote's cross-border official website provides this happy channel. Now, people can own Japanese local products without leaving home. Satisfying purchase needs while also enhancing happiness.

Don Quijote is a well-known general department store in Japan. Covering daily necessities, shoes and bags accessories, beauty and skin care, kitchen utensils and many other products. On the cross-border official website of Don Quijote, you can buy the required goods without leaving home, and all goods are directly mailed from Japan. Don Quijote is committed to create a secure shopping environment for its users.

Official website:

https://mpglobal.donki.com/ec-web/d/h?lan=en&utm_source=portalsite&utm_medium=referral

Entering the cross-border official website of Don Quijote, it only takes 3 seconds to directly register as a member, and you can start an immersive shopping journey. The website will strictly protect the personal information and privacy of users.

The Don Quijote cross-border official website can meet different shopping needs. Anyone can find what they want. It provides convenience for all aspects of your life.

The beauty and skin care area not only brings many well-known popular brands, but also many unique Japanese niche brands. Committed to providing every woman with the beauty product that suits her, love life and love yourself. The daily necessities area, from kitchen utensils, to stationery and daily consumables, makes life more comfortable.

Baby products area, covering various daily necessities such as baby bottle, infant formula, skin care, baby food, tableware and so on. Made in Japan, safe and healthy.

In addition, on the homepage of the Don Quijote cross-border official website, there are various coupons from time to time. There are a lot of benefits and surprises. Don't miss them!

After receiving the coupon, users can choose the goods they like, add them to the shopping cart and pay. Support a variety of payment methods, such as WeChat pay and Alipay. It should be noted that the No. 1 warehouse and No. 2 warehouse need to be placed separately ( Japan Direct Mail-Warehouse NO.2 can enjoy free shipping and tax if it is over 5,000 yen). On the order details page, users can check the order status. Whether it is logistics information or after-sales process, can be checked at any time. The whole process is convenient, fast, safe and efficient.

(For Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan regions: After receiving the coupon, users can choose the goods they like, add them to the shopping cart and pay. Shipping charges are calculated based on product volume and weight. Support a variety of payment methods, such as credit card and Alipay. On the order details page, users can check the order status. Whether it is logistics information or after-sales process, can be checked at any time. The whole process is convenient, fast, safe and efficient.)

In this special period, The Don Quijote cross-border official website is an invisible link connecting customers from all over the world. People can also feel the rich and colorful Japanese local culture without leaving home. For more product and discount information, please visit the official website to experience.